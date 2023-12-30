New on Netflix in January — 7 new movies and shows to watch

A fresh year is getting off to an exciting start with a ton of titles new on Netflix in January 2024. They include original shows and movies, as well as classic films and series.

From the gripping true story of a group of plane crash survivors who fought to stay alive for 72 days on the side of a mountain to the heartwarming story of an imaginative little boy who finds hope despite living in the most dire of circumstances, Netflix has something for everyone to get the new year started right!

New on Netflix in January 2024: Top picks

Fool Me Once

This tense eight part series follows former soldier Maya, whose life takes an unexpected turn when something impossible shows up on her nanny cam... her supposedly deceased husband! After this shocking discovery Maya is plunged into a labyrinth of secrets and lies that leads her to uncover a deadly conspiracy where nothing is as it seems.

Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar and Joanna Lumley star in this gripping thriller, adapted from the 2016 Harlan Coben novel of the same name

Premieres Jan. 1 on Netflix

The Brothers Sun

Created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, The Brothers Sun is an eight-part series that follows the titular Sun brothers, who have been estranged since childhood. The elder brother, Charles, was raised in Taipei by his hardened criminal father, who is the leader of a notorious gang, and the younger brother Bruce, was raised in Los Angeles by his mother without any knowledge of his family’s criminal past.

However, when an assassination throws the brothers back together again, they must reconcile with everything they thought they left behind, as well as their mother’s true motives for splitting them apart in the first place.

Starring Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh as matriarch Eileen Sun, this fast-paced action thriller will have viewers on the edge of their seats!

Premieres Jan. 4 on Netflix

Society of the Snow

Society of the Snow is a Spanish film based on the true story of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which crashed in the Andes Mountains in 1972. The film tells the story of the 29 survivors who were stranded for 72 days before being rescued.

Helmed by J. A. Bayona, who previously directed The Impossible ( another highly acclaimed survival story) Society of the Snow has been garnering early awards buzz, and is the official Spanish entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards.

Premieres Jan. 4 on Netflix

Good Grief

Written, directed, produced, and starring Dan Levy, this drama follows Marc Dreyfus, an artist who is grieving the unexpected loss of his husband Oliver. His two best friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel) help Marc deal with his pain, and on the one-year anniversary of Oliver’s passing the three embark on a soul-searching trip to Paris. However, during the trip, some hard truths are uncovered about Marc’s relationships in the wake of tragedy.

Speaking with Netflix’s Tudum , Levy said that the idea for the film came to him after his own experiences with loss in his own family. “The question became: What does it all mean and is there a correct way to grieve someone?” he said, adding that the film “is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life.”

Premieres Jan. 5 on Netflix

Boy Swallows Universe

Based on the semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by Trent Dalton, this series follows Eli Bell, a young boy trying to navigate life in 1980s Brisbane, Australia. Bell’s family situation is complicated, with a missing father, mute brother, recovering addict mother, and a heroin-dealing stepfather. However, despite all these hardships Eli finds solace in books, daydreams, and the kindness of strangers, particularly a notorious criminal who becomes his unlikely babysitter.

Despite some of its darker themes, this 8-episode limited series is full of comedy and heart and will help viewers see that silver linings exist, even in the most dire of circumstances.

Premieres Jan. 11 on Netflix

Lift

Lift aims to take the heist film to new heights … 40,000 feet in the air exactly! heist comedy film This action film directed by F. Gary Gray stars Kevin Hart as a master thief who teams up with his ex-girlfriend to pull off the ultimate heist and steal $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane, while it is still flying!

In addition to Hart, this film boasts an impressive list of A-list talent, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Viveik Kalra, Yun Jee Kim, and Sam Worthington.

Premieres Jan. 12 on Netflix

Griselda

This miniseries from Narcos producer Eric Newman and Sofía Vergara is based on the real-life story of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian businesswoman and drug lord who became known as "La Madrina" ("The Godmother") and built one of the most profitable drug empires in Miami during the 1970s and 1980s.

Vergara stars as the titular character, giving a career-defining performance alongside co-stars Alberto Guerra, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, and Paulina Davila, and all six episodes are directed by Andrés Baiz, who previously directed episodes in all three seasons of Narcos.

Premieres Jan. 25 on Netflix

Everything new on Netflix in January 2024

COMING SOON

Detective Forst (PL) — Netflix Series

When a detective's maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.

Delicious in Dungeon (JP) — Netflix Anime

Dungeons, dragons… and delicious monster stew!? Adventurers foray into a cursed buried kingdom to save their friend, cooking up a storm along the way.

Dusty Slay: Workin' Man — Netflix Comedy

Comedian Dusty Slay serves up his distinctive homespun humor on shirt-tucking, hipster coffee shops and country music mysteries in this stand-up special.

The Kitchen (GB) — Netflix Film

Amid rising injustice and encroaching gentrification, a young boy finds community in the last place left for London's most disadvantaged residents.

Kübra (TR) — Netflix Series

When a mechanic receives messages that seem to predict the future, he starts to believe he is speaking with God and quickly develops a following.

JANUARY 1

Bitconned — Netflix Documentary

Ray Trapani had always wanted to be a criminal, even as a young boy. In 2017, amidst the economic frenzy of the Bitcoin boom, there was no better place for scammers than cryptocurrency. So when Ray's friend approached him with the idea of creating a debit card for crypto, Trapani jumped at the chance. There was only one problem: he had no idea how to do that. But thanks to fake LinkedIn profiles, paid celebrity endorsements, and the online community’s insatiable desire to "get rich quick," Centra Tech was soon raking in millions of dollars a day. Was it real? No. But did it work? Maybe. In this fast-paced, debaucherous documentary from director Bryan Storkel (Producer of The Legend of Cocaine Island + Director of The Pez Outlaw), Ray himself guides viewers through the ups and downs of his dramatic journey, alongside his family, former friends, and the journalist who exposed Centra Tech as the first high-profile fraud case of the crypto era.

Fool Me Once (GB) — Netflix Series

When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — Netflix Documentary

Identical twins change their diets and lifestyles for eight weeks in a unique scientific experiment designed to explore how certain foods impact the body.

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It's Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

JANUARY 4

Boy Swallows Universe (AU) — Netflix Series

A young boy growing up in the suburbs of 1980s Brisbane faces the harsh realities of life — and the looming dangers that threaten his family.

The Brothers Sun — Netflix Series

When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother.

Society of the Snow (ES) — Netflix Film

In 1972, a Uruguayan flight crashed in the remote heart of the Andes, forcing survivors to become each other's best hope. A film by J.A. Bayona.

JANUARY 5

Good Grief — Netflix Film

Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature-film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) — Netflix Series

Gyeongseong, 1945. In Seoul's grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed.

JANUARY 6

The Florida Project

JANUARY 8

This is Us Seasons 1-6

JANUARY 10

Break Point: Season 2 (GB) — Netflix Documentary

The world's top tennis players return to the courts and set their sights on glory once again during another grueling Grand Slam season.

The Trust: A Game of Greed — Netflix Series

In this reality series, strangers living in a luxurious mansion compete for $250,000. Will they split it — or cut each other out to raise their share?

JANUARY 11

Champion (GB) — Netflix Series

Rapper Bosco is free from prison and ready for a comeback — until his sister Vita steps into the spotlight and puts their family bond to the test.

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 — Netflix Family

After Nine steals the Paradox Prism to create a world all for himself, Sonic must team up with unlikely allies to protect the universe as he knows it.

JANUARY 12

Lift — Netflix Film

An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.

Love is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series

The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.

JANUARY 15

CoComelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

maboroshi (JP) — Netflix Anime

A factory explosion plunges a small town into a timeless freeze, leaving 14-year-old Masamune and his pals to grapple with a quickly collapsing reality.

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

JANUARY 16

Cats (2019)

JANUARY 17

End of the Line (BR) — Netflix Series

Ivan, a clandestine van driver, navigates the end of his marriage and daily challenges with humor in this quirky comedy series featuring a live audience.

Freaks

JANUARY 18

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) — Netflix Comedy

The charismatic Quebecois comedian gets real on everything from meeting a racist fan to letting success go to his head in this candid stand-up special.

JANUARY 19

Love is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series (new episodes)

The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 — Netflix Series

Single people with autism — including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces — search for the perfect partner in this dating docuseries.

Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) — Netflix Film

With his estranged father's return, Dan's inner demons resurface, triggering a downward spiral. Can love save him from a tragic destiny?

Sixty Minutes (DE) — Netflix Film

Desperate not to lose custody, a mixed martial arts fighter makes dangerous enemies when he ditches a matchup to race to his daughter's birthday party.

JANUARY 20

Captivating the King (KR) — Netflix Series

Captivating the King draws the cruel love story between King Lee In, who is in danger of both royal and political power struggles, and Kang Hee Soo, who tries to seduce the King and get revenge, but gets seduced instead

The Real World: Season 16

JANUARY 22

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 — Netflix Family

From the ocean to the land, curious Kelp learns more about himself by going on fun-filled adventures with his unicorn friends and narwhal family.

JANUARY 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees — Netflix Comedy

Comedian Jacqueline Novak’s GET ON YOUR KNEES, her break-out hit stand-up show about the blowjob, is coming to Netflix. A word-of-mouth sensation Off-Broadway, directed for the stage by John Early, the show first took off in 2019, where audience members showed for repeat viewings across multiple sold-out runs. A Time's Critic's Pick, the show earned Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. Over the last few years, Novak has toured the show nationally and abroad, and enjoyed sell-out stints at Largo Los Angeles. This year, Novak teamed up with director Natasha Lyonne and cinematographer Sam Levy (Rothaniel, Lady Bird) to film the show’s final performance as a concert film-meets-comedy special at historic Town Hall in New York City. Ostensibly a 90-minute stand-up set about the blowjob, GET ON YOUR KNEES is both raunchy and poignant, an unexpectedly philosophical, coming-of-age tale of triumph that pushes the boundaries of stand-up. John Mulaney said: "Ladies and Gentlemen, I have seen the Muhammad Ali of comedy.”

Train to Busan

DECEMBER 24

Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) — Netflix Documentary

Round by round, match by match, the best teams in Europe battle it out to take home the trophy in the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye: Season 8 — Netflix Series

The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes — one emotional makeover at a time.

JANUARY 25

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

Griselda — Netflix Series

GRISELDA is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother." Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series GRISELDA is created by NARCOS and NARCOS: MEXICO showrunner Eric Newman, who comes to the title alongside NARCOS director Andrés Baiz, who directs all six episodes. The series is co-created by Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda & Carlo Bernard and Executive Produced by Newman, Baiz, Miro, Escajeda, Bernard, along with Vergara and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment. In addition to Vergara, the series stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and, making her on screen debut, Carolina Giraldo (a.k.a Karol G).

Masters of the Universe: Revolution — Netflix Series

The final installment of Kevin Smith's animated adult version of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

JANUARY 26

Love is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series (new episodes)

The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.

JANUARY 27

Doctor Slump (KR) — Netflix Series

JANUARY 28

Love is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series (new episodes)

The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.

JANUARY 29

Mighty Bheem's Playtime (IN) — Netflix Family

When Mumma Bheem gets a new job as the palace Chef, it's time for Bheem to start school.

JANUARY 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) — Netflix Comedy

A new special from Jack Whitehall.

JANUARY 31

Alexander the Great (GB) — Netflix Documentary

Combining expert interviews with gripping reenactments, this docudrama explores the life of Alexander the Great through his conquest of the Persian Empire.

Baby Bandito (CL) — Netflix Series

After Kevin and his gang pull off Chile's biggest heist, reckless love — and social media — threatens to ruin everyone's fortunes. Inspired by real events.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) — Netflix Anime

As a prophesy of doom unfolds upon the peaceful land of Britannia, a pure-hearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.

WIL (BE) — Netflix Film

Two young police officers find themselves torn between collaboration and resistance as they navigate the Nazi-occupied Antwerp during World War II

Leaving Netflix in January 2024

Leaving 1/5/23

BlacKkKlansman

Get Out

Love Island USA: Season 2

Ma

Leaving 1/12/23

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Leaving 1/14/23

The Doll

The Doll 2

Uncharted

Leaving 1/19/23

The Real World: Season 28

Leaving 1/22/23

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving 1/24/23

Begin Again

Leaving 1/31/23

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Baby Mama

The Bling Ring

Call Me by Your Name

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1

Eat Pray Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

La La Land

Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng