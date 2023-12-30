New on Prime Video in January 2024 — All the new shows and movies to watch

Need something to watch in the new year? Be sure to check out what's new on Prime Video this month. You're probably already using your Amazon Prime subscription to grab your home essentials and more, but don't forget the expansive selection of movies and TV shows the streaming service has to offer.

In January 2024, you can look forward to a number of interesting picks, including the sci-fi head trip Foe, the friendship drama Expats and the thriller Role Play. Plus, a ton of library movies and shows arrive on the service. Check out everything new on Prime Video this month.

New on Prime Video in January 2024: Top picks

Foe (Jan. 5)

Junior (Paul Mescal) and Hen (Saoirse Ronan) are a couple living an unassuming life on a remote farm. Their tranquil existence is shaken up when a mysterious stranger named Terrance (Aaron Pierre) arrives with an offer that challenges their relationship and identities. Junior is to be sent off to live on a spaceship, while a robot will act as Hen's companion in the interim. Based on Iain Reid's 2018 novel of the same name, it's a psychological thriller with serious Black Mirror vibes.

Premieres Jan. 5 on Prime Video

Role Play (Jan. 12)

Emma (Kaley Cuoco) is a suburban mother and wife with a secret. She's actually a contract killer. When Emma's husband (David Oyelowo) unwittingly stumbles upon her double life, he reacts in a bit of an unexpected fashion. Instead of being taken aback or angry, he joins her on a high-stakes mission that puts the two in grave danger. Meanwhile, a man named Bob (Bill Nighy) seems to have a mysterious connection to Emma's shadowy world. How are the two connected? What set Emma down the hitman career path? All is revealed in due time.

Premieres Jan. 12 on Prime Video

Expats (Jan. 26)

Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), a recent Columbia graduate of Korean descent is looking for a fresh start. Hilary (Sarayu Blue), living in the lap of luxury, grapples with infertility and a collapsing marriage. Then there's Margaret (Nicole Kidman), whose picture-perfect life as a mother is shattered unexpectedly and she begins to pick up the pieces of her old life. As these women's paths cross, they forge an unexpected bond as part of a close-knit community of expatriates throughout their high and low points and the life lessons they end up learning together.

Premieres Jan. 26 on Prime Video

Everything new on Prime Video in January 2024

January 1

Peppa Pig S1-S2

42

1984

About Last Night (2014)

Airplane!

Alfie

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Bridesmaids

Chaplin

Conan The Barbarian

Couples Retreat

Cruel Intentions

Cry Freedom

Dave Chappelle's Block Party

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Europa Report

Everything You Always...Sex

Finding Forrester

Fled

Forrest Gump

Good Will Hunting

Heaven's Gate

Hoodlum

I Am Ali

I Am Bolt

If Beale Street Could Talk

It's A Wonderful Life (Black & White Version)

It's A Wonderful Life

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise

Jesse Stone: Night Passage

Jesse Stone: No Remorse

Jesse Stone: Sea Change

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Judgment At Nuremberg

Jumanji

Jumping The Broom

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Lifeforce

Like a Boss

Little Nicky

Love Happens

Mad Max

Major Payne

Mary, Queen of Scots

Miles Ahead

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol

Money Train

Muscle Shoals

No Country for Old Men

No Good Deed

Non-Stop

Notting Hill

One Fine Morning

Pariah

Pitch Perfect

Prince Avalanche

Pulp Fiction

Red 2

Rejoice and Shout

Return To Seoul

Role Models

Rollerball

Rules of Engagement

San Andreas

Saving Private Ryan

Side Effects

Something Wild

Sonic the Hedgehog

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark of Truth

Step Brothers

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: The Movie

Takers

Teen Witch

The Bounty Hunter

The Cable Guy

The Death Of Dick Long

The Eagle

The Giver

The Good Lie

The Gunman

The Killing

The Last House on the Left

The Long Goodbye

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three

The Wedding Planner

The Wiz

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

To Sir, With Love

Two Can Play That Game

Valkyrie

What's The Worst That Could Happen?

You, Me And Dupree

Zola









January 2

The Bad Guys

January 5

Foe

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Hit S3

James May: Our Man in India

January 9

Landscape with Invisible Hand

The Passenger

January 12

ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video (2024)

Role Play

January 16

Burn After Reading

Fast X

January 19

Dance Life

Hazbin Hotel

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland

Zorro (2024)

The Other Zoey

January 23

Kevin James: Irregardless

January 26