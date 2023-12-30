New on Prime Video in January 2024 — All the new shows and movies to watch

Need something to watch in the new year? Be sure to check out what's new on Prime Video this month. You're probably already using your Amazon Prime subscription to grab your home essentials and more, but don't forget the expansive selection of movies and TV shows the streaming service has to offer.
In January 2024, you can look forward to a number of interesting picks, including the sci-fi head trip Foe, the friendship drama Expats and the thriller Role Play. Plus, a ton of library movies and shows arrive on the service. Check out everything new on Prime Video this month.
New on Prime Video in January 2024: Top picks
Foe (Jan. 5)
Junior (Paul Mescal) and Hen (Saoirse Ronan) are a couple living an unassuming life on a remote farm. Their tranquil existence is shaken up when a mysterious stranger named Terrance (Aaron Pierre) arrives with an offer that challenges their relationship and identities. Junior is to be sent off to live on a spaceship, while a robot will act as Hen's companion in the interim. Based on Iain Reid's 2018 novel of the same name, it's a psychological thriller with serious Black Mirror vibes.
Premieres Jan. 5 on Prime Video
Role Play (Jan. 12)
Emma (Kaley Cuoco) is a suburban mother and wife with a secret. She's actually a contract killer. When Emma's husband (David Oyelowo) unwittingly stumbles upon her double life, he reacts in a bit of an unexpected fashion. Instead of being taken aback or angry, he joins her on a high-stakes mission that puts the two in grave danger. Meanwhile, a man named Bob (Bill Nighy) seems to have a mysterious connection to Emma's shadowy world. How are the two connected? What set Emma down the hitman career path? All is revealed in due time.
Premieres Jan. 12 on Prime Video
Expats (Jan. 26)
Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), a recent Columbia graduate of Korean descent is looking for a fresh start. Hilary (Sarayu Blue), living in the lap of luxury, grapples with infertility and a collapsing marriage. Then there's Margaret (Nicole Kidman), whose picture-perfect life as a mother is shattered unexpectedly and she begins to pick up the pieces of her old life. As these women's paths cross, they forge an unexpected bond as part of a close-knit community of expatriates throughout their high and low points and the life lessons they end up learning together.
Premieres Jan. 26 on Prime Video
Everything new on Prime Video in January 2024
