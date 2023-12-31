As 2024 begins, the new on Disney Plus list is led by the return to a signature franchise with the latest release from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU series Echo and the behind-the-scenes documentary Assembled: The Making of Echo premiere on Disney Plus this month, but there’s more to focus on than just Marvel. January 2024 also brings new episodes of music docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, featuring the K-pop megastars, and fantasy series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which wraps up its first season.

Other January premieres on Disney Plus include Choir, a documentary series about the Detroit Youth Choir preparing for a major performance; Nat Geo’s The Incredible Pol Farm, featuring popular reality-TV veterinarian Dr. Pol starting up a working farm with his family; and the second season of Colombian mystery drama Siempre Fui Yo. Check out everything that's new on Disney Plus in January 2024.

New on Disney Plus in January 2024: Top Picks

Echo

Marvel is slowing the pace of its TV releases, so this may be one of the only additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus in 2024. Echo also marks the launch of the Marvel Spotlight banner, indicating more grounded series that are not as intricately connected to the ongoing MCU narrative. That’s helpful for casual viewers who don’t want to feel obligated to catch up on every past MCU release.

Echo promises to tell a relatively self-contained story about the Native American title character, played by Alaqua Cox and introduced in 2021’s Hawkeye. The show follows her back to her Oklahoma hometown, where she flees after being pursued by crime boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). Charlie Cox is also set to appear as Marvel superhero Daredevil, but the focus remains on Echo and her confrontation with her past.

Premieres January 9 on Disney Plus

Bluey season 3

For a show aimed at preschoolers, Australian animated series Bluey has become a surprisingly widespread cultural phenomenon, among parents, older kids, and even TV critics. The colorful, upbeat show about a family of Heeler dogs is known for its positive approach to children’s playtime, as a way for kids to better understand both themselves and the world around them. It’s just as positive in its depiction of parenthood, from both of the title character’s sensitive, involved parents.

The most recent 10 episodes of Bluey’s third season, which first aired in Australia in spring 2023, are new on Disney Plus this month, including stories about Bluey and her family taking a trip to the beach, playing cricket, and having fun with drawings and exercise.

Premieres January 12 on Disney Plus

A Real Bug’s Life

There are no adorable Pixar characters in this new Nat Geo nature series, which takes its inspiration from Pixar animated classic A Bug’s Life but showcases very real insects and their incredible actual activities. There’s still plenty of humor involved, with Awkwafina serving as narrator for the 10-episode first season, which is designed to appeal to viewers of all ages.

Framing nature stories via the cute, character-driven approach of Disney animated movies harks back to the studio’s True-Life Adventures documentaries from the 1950s, when Walt Disney himself spearheaded efforts to teach Disney audiences about the natural world. Thanks to the latest camera technology, the creators of A Real Bug’s Life can get even closer to the tiniest insects, taking viewers into areas that they’ve never seen before.

Premieres January 24 on Disney Plus

Everything new on Disney Plus in January 2024

JANUARY 3

- Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 6 episodes)

- Ax Men (S10, 10 episodes)

- Forged in Fire (S7, 37 episodes and S8, 45 episodes)

- History's Greatest Mysteries (S3, 13 episodes)

- Modern Marvels (S20, 2 episodes and S21, 12 episodes)

- Storage Wars (S12, 16 episodes and S13, 36 episodes)

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star - Episodes 5 and 6

21st century pop icons BTS are returning to the home of award-winning Korean content with "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star" – a new eight-part docuseries coming December 20, exclusively to Disney+. Featuring never-before-seen interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes moments with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star" will take audiences on an in-depth journey across the band’s 10-year career, highlighting their highs and lows for the first time ever in a captivating docuseries format.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 4 - “I Plunge to My Death”

Our heroes search for a refuge in St Louis, and come face to face with the mother of all monsters.

JANUARY 5

- X-Men (2000)

JANUARY 7

- The Incredible Pol Farm (S1, 14 episodes)

JANUARY 9

Marvel Studios' "Echo" - Premiere at 6:00pm PT - All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Studios presents “Echo," spotlighting Maya Lopez as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy. Also available on Hulu until April 9.

JANUARY 10

- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 3 episodes)

- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 12 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 5 - “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers"

The quest deepens as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover are tasked with a favor from a fearsome opponent.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star - Episodes 7 and 8

JANUARY 12

Bluey (Season 3) - New Episodes

In these ten new Disney+ episodes, "Bluey" showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families turning everyday events of family life -- like making a cubby house (blanket fort) or a trip to the beach -- into unique adventures that bring to life how children learn and grow through play.

JANUARY 17

- America's Funniest Home Videos: Global (S24 22 episodes, S25 23 episodes and S26 22 episodes)

- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 2 episodes)

- Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 5 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 6 - “We Take a Zebra to Vegas"

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover must resist the alluring draw of a casino that feels outside of time.

Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

The second season of “It Was Always Me” (“Siempre Fui Yo”) begins three years after the TV contest Lucas Martin Presenta: El Camino de El Faraón, when its participants meet again on Pipe’s - now one of Colombia’s most famous rockstars - private island to record a reunion album. Everything has changed dramatically: while Lupe is settled in Mexico working as a journalist, Noah spends his days in a bar he inherited from his family in Colombia. It seems that the reunion album is the perfect opportunity for everyone to reconnect after so long, but everything gets complicated when on the first night a valuable necklace that El Faraón gave Lupe disappears. In a mysterious and indecipherable way, everyone’s secrets begin to come to light, creating tension between the old friends and threatening to destroy the lives they built.

JANUARY 23

- The Last Repair Shop

JANUARY 24

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 7 - “We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of"

Our heroes journey across the Underworld, and bargain for their safety with the god of the dead.

A Real Bug’s Life - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Inspired by the World of Disney and Pixar's “A Bug's Life,” the new Disney+ Original series from National Geographic, “A Real Bug’s Life,” is an incredible adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day. The stakes are high … even if the critters are extraordinarily small. With new developments in filming technology and narrated by fun and witty guide Awkwafina, follow the incredible stories of the tiny heroes living in worlds beyond the imagination — from a jumping spider looking for a home on the streets of New York to a Costa Rican orchid bee’s first day on the job making perfume! Full of mind-blowing new behaviors and larger-than-life characters, this family-friendly series shows that “A Real Bug’s Life” can be every bit as fantastical as any animated film. “A Real Bug’s Life,” narrated by Awkwafina, premieres January 24 on Disney+.

JANUARY 31

- Me & Mickey shorts (S2, 17 episodes)

- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)

Choir - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

"Choir" is a 6-part documentary series following the Detroit Youth Choir as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime. Through their eyes, we experience the highs and lows of life growing up in Detroit, navigating the challenges of balancing family, school, and athletics, all while pursuing dreams of taking their talents to the next level and performing on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Assembled: The Making of Echo - Premiere

Born in the heartland. Raised in the concrete jungle. Maya Lopez didn’t ask to be bad; she never had a choice. Join us as "Assembled" goes behind-the-scenes of Maya’s own groundbreaking series: "Echo." Discover how members of the production’s cast and crew learned American Sign Language to create a more inclusive and accessible on-set environment. Witness the filmmakers taking unprecedented steps to portray Native American culture truthfully, and without artifice. Spend time with powerhouse actor Vincent D’Onofrio as he brings the Kingpin to monstrous life once more. The unboxing of this series' creation culminates with viewers getting a front-row seat to Marvel Studios’ and Choctaw Nation’s first collaboration on a powwow.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Finale (Episode 8) - “The Prophecy Comes True"

Mount Olympus beckons... and Percy must face his greatest battle yet.