New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Aug. 14-20)

Want to know what's new on Netflix? The top new Netflix release the week starting Aug. 14 is The Upshaws season 4. The comedy returns with more ups and downs for the titular Black family.

This week's new on Netflix lineup also brings another episode of the docu-series Untold. Hall of Shame chronicles Victor Conte's central role in the biggest doping scandal in sports. Another documentary, Depp v Heard, probes the infamous defamation case featuring ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Plus, some family-friendly fare hits Netflix: My Dad the Bounty Hunter season 2 and the animated adventure movie The Monkey King. Here's a day-by-day breakdown of what's new on Netflix this week!

New on Netflix this week: Editor's picks

The Upshaws season 4

This under-the-radar Black family comedy continues to chug along in its charming, relaxed way. The Upshaws is bringing in two big guest stars in season 4: Jennifer Lewis (Black-ish) and Marsha Warfield (Night Court). Lewis is Dr. Pearl Edmunds, a no-nonsense therapist helping Regina (Kim Fields) strike a balance between her mental health and countless obligations. Warfield’s role is unknown at this time.

As for the rest of the crew, Bennie (Mike Epps) and sardonic sister-in-law Lucretia (Wanda Sykes) are butting heads as usual as they hold down the fort. The arrival of Bennie’s teen son (Diamond Lyons) has made their chaotic household even messier, emotionally speaking, so expect plenty of sharp observations from Lucretia.

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 17

DEPP V HEARD

Divorce can get very ugly, but the split between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard turned truly grotesque. She publicly accused him of domestic abuse via several channels, including an op-ed in the Washington Post. Depp sued her for defamation, while Heard countersued. The resulting trial became a media circus.

This three-part docu-series from director Emma Cooper tracks the trial through news coverage, YouTube and podcast commentary and a lot of TikTok memes. It explores how social media may have swayed the jury to its ultimate outcome.

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 16

Paddington

This 2014 family film is as deliciously comforting as a marmalade sandwich. When a deadly earthquake destroys his home in the Peruvian rainforest, a young bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) journeys to England, where he's taken in by Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and Mary Brown (Sally Hawkins) and dubbed Paddington for the London train station.

The Browns, their children and housekeeper, Mrs Bird (portrayed by Julie Walters) help the adorable bear with his mission to find the explorer responsible for the iconic red hat he wears. But in the process, he must avoid a nefarious taxidermist (Nicole Kidman) who wants to display him in the Natural History Museum.

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 14

Untold: Hall of Shame

The documentary anthology series returns with more stories about some of sports’ most infamous events. This installment delves into one of the biggest doping scandals of all time and the man behind it: Victor Conte.

In 1984, Conte founded BALCO Laboratories, a supplement and nutrition company based in the Bay Area. For years, he worked with top athletes like Marion Jones, Barry Bonds and Tim Montgomery. But in 2005, Conte was arrested for conspiracy to distribute steroids and money laundering. The doc features interviews from some of his former associates, including former track sprinter Montgomery.

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 15

Mask Girl

Netflix's latest Korean drama is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. Kim Mo-Mi (Go Hyun-jung) is an ordinary office worker by day and a live-streamer by night. She craves attention but is insecure about her appearance, so she covers her face when live-streaming as the internet personality Mask Girl.

She also dabbles in a bit of murder. The twisting-turning plot slowly reveals how and why Mask Girl kills. But unforeseen events threaten to expose her true identity.

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 18

Everything new on Netflix week of Aug. 14-20

Notable titles are in bold. Synopses come from Netflix.

New on Netflix August 14

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4

New on Netflix August 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 5

Ballers: Seasons 1-5

Jared Freid: 37 and Single (Netflix Comedy)

Introducing Jared Freid's hilarious stand-up comedy special, "37 & Single". In this uproarious performance, Jared, a self-proclaimed expert on the single life, takes us on a wild ride through the ups and downs of navigating the modern dating world. With a humorously annoyed perspective, he hilariously tackles the frustrations of apps, awkward set-ups, and the constant reminders from friends who have moved into the next phase of life. Join Jared as he explores the nuances of being single, growing up, gender reveal parties, and the inevitable break-ups that occur along the way. Get ready for a night of laughter and relatable stories as Jared sheds light on the joys and challenges of being 37 and still searching for that special someone.

Untold: Hall of Shame (Netflix Documentary) (New UNTOLD stories weekly)

Victor Conte's name is synonymous with the biggest doping scandal ever to rock the sports community, ensnaring top athletes such as baseball great Barry Bonds and track-and-field legends Marion Jones and Tim Montgomery. For 16 years, Conte swears BALCO Laboratories, his supplement and nutrition company based in the Bay Area, never dabbled in illegal, performance-enhancing drugs. But by 2000, he went to the dark side and became the go-to guy for athletes in search of steroids, fame, and world records. The film features interviews with several of Conte’s notable former associates – including Montgomery and the anti-doping and IRS authorities who helped send him to prison after a 42-count indictment – give harrowing testimony as the legend of one of sports’ most notorious names continues to unfold.

New on Netflix August 16

At Home With The Furys (UK) (Netflix Series)

Undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retires from boxing to embrace the eccentricities of family life in this hilarious and heartfelt docusoap.

The Chosen One (MX) (Netflix Series)

Jodie, a twelve-year-old living in Baja California Sur, discovers he has Jesus-like powers. Will he answer his calling and fulfill his destiny?

DEPP V HEARD (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

Depp v Heard is a three-part series examining the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention and became the world's first trial by TikTok. Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society.

New on Netflix August 17

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

The hunter becomes the hunted when Terry mysteriously goes missing, leaving his wife, kids — and Blobby — to search for him all over the universe.

The Upshaws: Part 4 (Netflix Series)

A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.

New on Netflix August 18

10 Days of a Bad Man (Netflix Film)

Battered, broken and bereaved, a private investigator must muscle his way through a tangle of lies to uncover the truth behind a mansion murder.

Love, Sex and 30 Candles (ZA) (Netflix Film)

In the year they all turn 30, four best friends navigate relationships, heartbreak and a and a shocking development that threatens to tear them apart.

Mask Girl (KR) (Netflix Series)

An office worker who is insecure about her looks becomes a masked internet personality by night — until a chain of ill-fated events overtakes her life.

The Monkey King (Netflix Family)

A monkey and his magical fighting stick team up on an epic quest, battling demons, dragons, gods and the greatest adversary of all: Monkey’s own ego!

Leaving Netflix this week

Leaving Aug. 14

Winx Club: Seasons 6-7

Leaving Aug. 15

Les Misérables

What to watch on Netflix

If you want to browse by specific genres, check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix, best comedies on Netflix, best Netflix documentaries, best romantic movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix.

Plus, dig into Netflix hidden features which will let you access secret categories, games and more.