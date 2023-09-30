New on Netflix — 7 new movies and shows to watch in October 2023

If you’re looking for new shows and movies to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re rounding up everything new on the popular streaming service in October 2023.

Spooky season has arrived, and Netflix is in the mood for some scares with a slew of horror movies hitting the service and a new frighteningly good show, The Fall of the House of Usher. This is the latest scary series from Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, and it’s already received critical acclaim ahead of its release on Oct. 12.

This month will also see the return of everybody’s favorite suave swindlers in Lupin season 3. Plus, there’s a new docuseries focused on soccer legend David Beckham, and a mind-bending detective thriller set across four different time periods. On the movie front, Emily Blunt and Chris Evans team up in Pain Hustlers, and Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine prove that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks in Old Dads.

So let’s dive into our guide to the top new Netflix shows and movies this month. And we’ll also give you a rundown of what’s leaving the service this month. And for more viewing recommendations be sure to check out our list of the best new movies and shows to watch this weekend across several of the best streaming services.

New on Netflix: October 2023: Top Picks

Beckham

David Beckham is just one of the most recognizable soccer players in history, but he’s also a global icon who shaped the pop culture landscape of an entire decade. For a period in the early 2000s, you couldn’t open a newspaper or fashion magazine without seeing his face. But this docuseries looks beyond the headlines and the iconic sporting moments as it explores the man behind it all, with insight from Becks himself as well as his closest friends and family. Beckham chronicles a meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom. This glitzy biographical documentary will be a must-watch for Man Utd fans, and anybody who took a photo of Beckham to the barbers as a kid.

Premieres Oct. 4 on Netflix.

Lupin season 3

France’s most wanted gentlemen thief is returning to Netflix this month, and this time he’s heading back to the bright lights of Paris. The last time we saw Assane Diop (Omar Sy), he was on the run from the police after being framed for murder by Hubert Pellegrinr (Hervé Pierre), a wealthy entrepreneur responsible for Assane’s father being falsely imprisoned. Now the most wanted man in France, the suave thief decides to try and live off the radar for a bit — in the hopes that disappearing will keep his son safe — but first, the conman is planning his most audacious heist yet. However, the past isn’t so easy to outrun, and an unexpected return will ensure that Assane’s grand schemes don’t run quite as smoothly as envisioned.

Premieres Oct. 5 on Netflix.

Everything Now

After making a splash on the big screen in the horror hit of the summer, Talk to Me, Sophie Wilde is set to further prove her talent in Everything Now, a British teen comedy-drama arriving on Netflix on Oct. 5. The series opens with 16-year-old Mia Polanco (Sophie) returning to her normal life after being hospitalized for an eating disorder. Thrust back into a world of peer pressure and social media expectations, Mia creates a bucket list of quintessential teen experiences in an effort to make up for lost time and find her footing. Offbeat and relatable, Everything Now looks set to appear on lists of the best Netflix shows you haven’t watched for years to come.

Premieres Oct. 5 on Netflix.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Mike Flanagan’s latest gothic drama for Netflix, will also be his last (for now at least), as the modern master of small-screen horror is moving over to Prime Video. Fortunately, it seems that Flanagan is going out with a flourish as The Fall of the House of Usher, inspired by the Edgar Allen Poe short story of the same name, has already received a rave reception from critics. The eight-part miniseries focuses on two siblings, Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline (Mary McDonnell), who have built a pharmaceutical empire. But the company’s corrupt foundations are exposed when the heirs to the Usher dynasty begin mysteriously dying one by one. Mixing Flanagan’s trademark flair for horror with dark comedy, The Fall of the House of Usher sees the filmmaker's fruitful partnership with Netflix end on a high.

Premieres Oct. 12 on Netflix.

Bodies

When a dead body appears on the streets of London, it seems like business as usual for the detective working the case (Amak Okafor). But this same victim has actually appeared across three other points in time: 1890, during the Victorian era, 1941, during the height of World War II, and 30 years into the future in 2053. As the crime is further investigated in each period, a sinister conspiracy that could threaten the entire United Kingdom begins to unravel. This unique sci-fi series blends murder mystery, police procedural and period drama into an intriguing mix, and also features Shira Haas, Kyle Soller and Stephen Graham. Likely the Netflix show with the most twists on this list.

Premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.

Old Dads

Bill Burr co-writes, directs and stars in this new Netflix comedy, Old Dads. The movie follows three best friends (Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine) who become fathers later in life and find themselves dealing with a rapidly changing world. The situation is complicated when they agree to sell their company to a group of millennials and must prove themselves capable of adapting to the times. This one looks to be a loudmouth comedy, but with a good heart, and should definitely appeal to fans of Blurr’s stand-up material as it’s got all the trademarks of his beloved observational humor routine.

Premieres Oct. 20 on Netflix.

Pain Hustlers

High School dropout Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is in desperate need of a job as she juggles working life with raising her daughter. Taking a gig at a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a Central Florida strip mall definitely doesn’t seem like a wise career move. But worse than the overly peppy boss (Chris Evans), is the fact that the company’s actions may not be entirely legal. And soon Liza finds herself at the very center of a dangerous racketeering scheme with deadly consequences. Directed by David Yates — best known for his work on the Harry Potter franchise — Pain Hustlers is a raucous crime drama that takes clear inspiration from Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

Premieres Oct. 27 on Netflix.

Everything new on Netflix in October 2023

OCTOBER 1

60 Days In: Season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend's Wedding

Role Models

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

War of the Worlds

OCTOBER 2

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

OCTOBER 3

Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then (Netflix Comedy)

Comedian Beth Stelling is aging in dog years, camping with a fake husband and monitoring her dad's raccoon army in this slyly laid-back stand-up special.

OCTOBER 4

Beckham (UK) (Netflix Documentary)

Beckham, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs.

Keys to the Heart (PH) (Netflix film)

Troubled and alone, a boxer moves in with his long-lost mother and autistic pianist brother — but must fit in with a family he hasn't known for years.

Race to the Summit (DE) (Netflix Documentary)

Fearless alpine climbers Ueli Steck and Dani Arnold enter into a death-defying rivalry to set speed records on the Swiss Alps' great north faces.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1

OCTOBER 5

Everything Now (UK) (Netflix Series)

After months in recovery for an eating disorder, 16-year-old Mia devises a bucket list of quintessential teen experiences to make up for lost time.

Khufiya (IN) (Netflix Film)

When a mole in an intelligence unit leads to the murder of an undercover spy, a hardened agent relentlessly pursues him to avenge the death.

Lupin: Part 3 (FR) (Netflix Series)

As the media and police look to Claire and Raoul, an on-the-run Assane schemes to protect them from afar — but old foes are eager to thwart his plans.

OCTOBER 6

A Deadly Invitation (MX) (Netflix Film)

A true crime enthusiast is ensnared in her high-society sister's murder. With a villa full of posh suspects, it's up to her to find the culprit.

Ballerina (KR) (Netflix Film)

Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn’t protect, an ex-bodyguard sets out to fulfill her dear friend’s last wish: sweet, sweet revenge.

Fair Play (Netflix Film)

An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a couple's romance to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.

OCTOBER 7

Strong Girl Nam-soon (KR) (Netflix Series)

Gifted with superhuman strength, a young woman returns to Korea to find her birth family — only to be entangled in a drug case that could test her power.

OCTOBER 9

After

Blippi's Big Dino Adventure

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (BR) (Netflix Series)

To win a life-changing prize, couples embark on a journey to an earthly paradise and confront challenges... with the assistance of their mothers-in-law.

OCTOBER 10

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (IT) (Netflix Series)

A new year of school is ahead, and the friends are now in a new 3D class. As feelings and relationships are tested, can they manage to stick together?

Last One Standing: Season 2 (JP) (Netflix Series)

Lights, camera, action! The hit comedy competition wrapped in a scripted drama returns. Who will survive to earn the title of Last One Standing?

OCTOBER 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Netflix Documentary)

Juul was the fastest-growing company in history. Now, they’re a cautionary tale. Based on the book Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul by TIME Health Correspondent Jamie Ducharme, and directed by R.J. Cutler (Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry; Belushi), this four-part docuseries unpacks twenty years of Silicon Valley innovation, influence, and insanity to explain the spectacular flameout of the vaping device that almost changed everything.

It Follows

Once Upon a Star (TH) (Netflix Film)

In 1970, a cinema projection troupe faces roadblocks as they journey across Thailand to entertain eager audiences by live-dubbing beloved films.

Pact of Silence (MX) (Netflix Series)

A big-time social media influencer plunges headfirst into the lives of four women fueled by a thirst for the truth about her birth — and revenge.

OCTOBER 12

Deliver Us from Evil

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix Series)

To secure their fortune — and future — two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs mysteriously die, one by one.

GOOD NIGHT WORLD (JP) (Netflix Anime)

Four miserable members of a dysfunctional household have no idea that they've formed a happy family unit in an immersive VR game — with each other.

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

The key to stopping the MergeQuakes from reaching their tipping point lies in the Dragon Cores. Can the Ninja find all three before it's too late?

OCTOBER 13

The Conference (SE) (Netflix Film)

A ragtag group of public sector employees battle not only their own discord but also a bloodthirsty killer during a seemingly innocuous retreat.

Ijogbon (NG) (Netflix Film)

Four teenagers from a rural village in South–West Nigeria stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds — but before long, others come looking for the bounty.

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

OCTOBER 15

Camp Courage (Netflix Documentary)

In this documentary, a girl displaced by the war in Ukraine heads to a summer camp in the Alps with her grandmother, testing the limits of her bravery.

OCTOBER 16

Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (FR) (Netflix Family)

Kind and curious kitty Oggy Oggy wants to spread joy to all his friends and neighbors. But sometimes, he gets into playful mischief instead. Miaow!

OCTOBER 17

The Devil on Trial (UK) (Netflix Documentary)

The Devil on Trial explores the first – and only – time “demonic possession” has officially been used as a defense in a U.S. murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown.

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (Netflix Comedy)

A new stand-up comedy special from Heather McMahan.

I Woke Up A Vampire (Netflix Series)

On her 13th birthday, Carmie discovers that she's actually half human, half vampire — and that mythical powers make middle school way more complicated.

Silver Linings Playbook

OCTOBER 18

Kaala Paani (IN) (Netflix Series)

When a mysterious illness descends upon the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a desperate fight for survival collides with a race to find a cure.

OCTOBER 19

American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13

Bebefinn: Season 2

Bodies (UK) (Netflix Series)

Four detectives. Four timelines. One victim. In order to save the future, they'll need to solve the murder that altered the course of history first.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Netflix Anime)

Branded an enemy of the state, a cyborg supersoldier struggles to find a cause worth fighting for in a dystopian society where nothing is what it seems.

Crashing Eid (SA) (Netflix Series)

When Razan's British Pakistani fiance crashes her Saudi family's Eid celebrations, she attempts to convince them that he is a suitable match.

Crypto Boy (NL) (Netflix Film)

Following a dispute with his father, a young man falls prey to cryptocurrency's allure and an entrepreneur's audacious promises of financial freedom.

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9

Neon (Netflix Series)

An aspiring reggaeton star and his best friends move to Miami on a mission, weathering roadblocks and reality checks together in their quest for success.

OCTOBER 20

Big Mouth: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

Season seven of Emmy Award winning Big Mouth follows the now teenage students of Bridgeton middle school as they make their way to high school. Change is the only constant as our characters are faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters. The penultimate season of Big Mouth premieres globally on October 20, 2023.

Creature (TR) (Netflix Series)

When tragedy befalls a reckless scientist in Ottoman-era Istanbul, his student uses untested methods to finish his work — with devastating consequences.

Disco Inferno (Netflix Film)

A young couple conjures a dark presence that hungers for their unborn baby as they prepare to burn up the dance floor at LA's hottest disco.

Doona! (KR) (Netflix Series)

A college student navigates life and school while dealing with a unique predicament — he's living with a beautiful former K-pop idol.

Elite: Season 7 (ES) (Netflix Series)

Omar is back. Iván has a broken heart. Isadora deals with her dangerous family. Is it possible for the students at Las Encinas to trust one another?

Flashback (Netflix Film)

A yoga teacher’s life flashes before her eyes during a deadly home invasion, sending her on a desperate race through her past to save the man she loves.

Kandasamys: The Baby (ZA) (Netflix Film)

The in-laws head to Mauritius for the birth of their grandchild and stir up comic trouble in this fourth installment of the Kandasamy franchise.

Old Dads (Netflix Film)

Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987.

Surviving Paradise (UK) (Netflix Series)

An addictive new reality competition series.

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (UK) (Netflix Documentary)

In his own words, the burglar behind the 2010 robbery of the Paris Museum of Modern Art tells how he pulled off the biggest art heist in French history.

OCTOBER 23

Princess Power: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

When there's trouble in the Fruitdoms, these princess pals jump in to help each other — because sometimes problems are too big for just one princess!

OCTOBER 24

The Family Business: Seasons 1-4

Get Gotti (Netflix Documentary)

Told from both sides of the law, this documentary from the makers of "Fear City" follows the FBI’s battle to bring down mob infamous boss, John Gotti.

Minions

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone (Netflix Comedy)

Comedian Pete Holmes delivers a feel-good stand-up set on his awkward post-prostate exam hug, a devilish Midwest meeting and his mom's voicemail glitches.

OCTOBER 25

Absolute Beginners (PL) (Netflix Series)

Two lifelong teenage friends enjoying summer at the beach meet a handsome, aspiring pro athlete who they try to cast in their sensual short film.

Burning Betrayal (BR) (Netflix Film)

In this adaptation of Sue Hecker's novel, an accountant sees her fiance's betrayal as an opportunity for a sexual awakening, with dangerous consequences.

Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

This is the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time — 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties — their rise and their fall – is truly remarkable.

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3

OCTOBER 26

PLUTO (JP) (Netflix Anime)

When the world’s seven most advanced robots and their human allies are murdered one by one, inspector Gesicht soon discovers that he’s also in danger

OCTOBER 27

Pain Hustlers (Netflix Film)

Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme.

Sister Death (ES) (Netflix Film)

After a miraculous childhood, Narcisa becomes a novice and starts teaching girls in a former convent haunted by a disturbing presence.

Tore (SE) (Netflix Series)

An immature and aimless 27-year-old throws himself into an unknown world of sex, drugs and self-discovery after his closest companion's death.

Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club (KR) (Netflix Documentary)

This intimate documentary explores a bygone era of cinematic passion and the emergence of young film enthusiasts in South Korea, including Bong Joon-ho.

OCTOBER 28

Castaway Diva (KR) (Netflix Series)

Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer reenters society — stopping at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva.

OCTOBER 29

Botched Season 1

OCTOBER 31

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (Netflix Comedy)

A new stand-up comedy special from Ralph Barbosa.

Leaving Netflix in October 2023

Leaving 10/1/23

The Rental

Leaving 10/2/23

Jexi

Leaving 10/4/23

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Leaving 10/5/23

American Pie: Girls' Rules

Leaving 10/14/23

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 10/31/23

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged: Seasons 1-3

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2

Victorious: Seasons 1-2