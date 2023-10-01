New on HBO and Max in October 2023 — All the new shows and movies to watch

October is officially here, and that means Max and HBO are adding a brand new slate of returning shows, classic movies, and fun new animated treats to wade through. You’ll find a glut of scarily good entertainment making its way to Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service for October 2023, including plenty of movies perfect for Halloween.

Fan-favorite series like Our Flag Means Death, Doom Patrol, and 30 Coins return with new seasons, and a variety of great new movies to get you in the mood for the latter half of 2023 as we barrel toward a new year.

October also brings a slew of Final Destination films, Stephen King movie adaptations, several of the Scream movies, and new animated series like FLCL: Shoegaze and Bugs Bunny Builders. What do we suggest digging into this month? Read on to see some of our favorite picks on Max this October.

New on HBO and Max in October 2023: Top picks

Beetlejuice

It may as well not be Halloween without this cult classic. Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) plan a vacation that takes an eerie turn after a tragic accident. When they wake in their home, they come to terms with the fact that they’re now deceased. Unable to leave, they steel themselves for an eternity in their home together. But that's when the Deetz family –—Charles (Jeffrey Jones), Delia (Catherine O'Hara), and Lydia (Winona Ryder) — swoop in, transforming the Maitlands' quiet abode into a modernist masterpiece. The couple is going to need some help if they want to drive out the Deetzes. And the rancid "bio-exorcist" Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) is just the dead guy to do it.

Starts streaming Oct. 1 on Max

FLCL: Shoegaze season 5

The fifth season in the FLCL series, FLCL: Shoegaze is set 10 years after the events of FLCL: Alternative, with characters Tabata (Ray Chase) and Kana (Megan Taylor Harvey) from that series making a return as adults. Shoegaze focuses on high school students Masaki Oufuji (Jesse Nowack) and Harumi Oraisho (Kim Gasiciel) as they make their way out to investigate the mysterious Tsuganei tower in their town. They make a plan to destroy it, thinking it'll somehow bring change to their sleepy little town. But things are never that simple, as they soon begin to unravel the shady connections the tower has to the bizarre corporation Medical Mechanica. It appears Harumi has been keeping a few important secrets, too.

Premieres Oct. 1 on Max

Our Flag Means Death season 2

Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death sets sail into treacherous waters after the heart-wrenching finale of its maiden voyage. Stede (Rhys Darby) returns to the seas determined to reclaim the heart of Ed (Taika Waititi) — now the fearsome "Kraken." As he abandons his loyal crew, taking only a select few, on board the Revenge, Stede works with his makeshift team to embark on a rescue mission. As Stede pursues the formidable Kraken, the question remains: Can love bring Ed back from the abyss? The latest season of this surprise hit looks to be just as wild of a ride as the last one.

Premieres Oct. 5 on Max

Doom Patrol season 4

Doom Patrol season 4 returns as it propels an unconventional band of superheroes into uncharted temporal waters. With the shadows of their past haunting every step, the team finds themselves transported to the year 2042. What they find is a post-apocalyptic wasteland where their own futures appear grim. Facing the chilling revelation of their fates, the Doom Patrol grapples with a profound dilemma: how far will they go to save their own? And at what cost?

Premieres Oct. 12 on Max

30 Coins season 2

Season 2 of 30 Coins plunges deeper into the mysteries of Pedraza. Once a haven for Padre Manuel Vergara's (Eduard Fernández) quest for redemption, the town now sits on the precipice of a supernatural showdown. With the Judas coins dispersed after last season, a shadowy billionaire emerges, looking to seize their power. As Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) grapples with Merche's (Macarena Gómez) chilling transformation, Vergara faces one of his biggest challenges yet: escaping the depths of Hell.

Premieres Oct. 23 on Max

The Gilded Age season 2

No battle is as brutal as the one between old money and new upstarts in New York in the late 1800s. Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) may have notched a victory with Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) attending her ball, but she still has a long way to go to gain society's acceptance. She runs into a roadblock when her bid for a box at the Academy of Music is rejected. But Bertha isn't one to back down from a fight. Nor is husband George Russell (Morgan Spector), who is challenged by a growing union in his organization. As for Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), she continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school — of which Aunt Agnes (Christine Baranski) would thoroughly disapprove. - KW

Premieres Oct. 29 on Max



Everything new on HBO and Max in October 2023

October 1

3 Godfathers (1948)

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)

Angels in the Outfield (1951)

The Answer Man (2009)

Anthropoid (2016)

Appaloosa (2008)

The Apparition (2012)

The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Badlands (1973)

Be Cool (2005)

Bee Season (2005)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blindspotting (2018)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Cesar Chavez (2014)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Control Room (2004)

Critters 3 (1991)

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

Daphne & Velma (2018)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1 (ID)

Father Figures (2017)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Five Heartbeats (1991)

Flashdance (1983)

FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5

Flight (2012)

Focus (2015)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

French Connection II (1975)

The French Connection (1971)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Furious 7 (2015)

Get Shorty (1995)

Gloria Bell (2019)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Grey (2011)

Hackers (1995)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

The Haunting (1963)

Horror of Dracula (1958)

House of Sand and Fog (2004)

The House (2017)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Ismael's Ghosts (2018)

Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Jumanji (1995)

Just Wright (2010)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

The Last Stand (2013)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Letter (1940)

Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)

The Lost Boys (1987)

Love Jones (1997)

Meet Dave (2008)

Meg 2: The Trench (2023) *Starting 9/29

Men at Work (1990)

The Mod Squad (1999)

The Mummy (1959)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Oracle (2023)

Out of the Past (1947)

Paper Towns (2015)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

The Phantom of The Opera (2004)

Pleasantville (1998)

Poltergeist (1982)

Pootie Tang (2001)

The Pyramid (2014)

Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)

Rock of Ages (2012)

Roger & Me (1989)

Running Scared (2006)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Skin (2019)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Soylent Green (1973)

Spartan (2004)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Speedway (1968)

Spinout (1966)

Stephen King's Cat's Eye (1985)

Teen Spirit (2019)

Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom and Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers (2014)

Trick 'r Treat (2009)

Upgrade (2018)

Valerie's Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Weekend (2019)

What's Up, Doc? (1972)

The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

OCTOBER 2

Hostage 911, Season 1 (ID)

OCTOBER 4

Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel)

Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel)

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel)

OCTOBER 5

BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel)

Oscar's Handmade Halloween (Max Original)

Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)

OCTOBER 6

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC)

Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network)

Deane’s Dynasty (Max Original)

HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV)

OCTOBER 7

Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

Makeover by Monday, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN)

OCTOBER 8

90 Day Fiance, Season 10 (TLC)

Last Stop Larrimah (2023) (HBO)

Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

OCTOBER 9

The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (ID)

OCTOBER 10

No Accident (2023) (HBO)

Street Outlaws vs. The World (Discovery Channel)

OCTOBER 11

Crimefeed (ID)

Ghost Adventures, Season 20C (Discovery Channel)

OCTOBER 12

Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original)

Frankelda's Book of Spooks (Max Original)

OCTOBER 14

Symon's Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5 (Food Network)

OCTOBER 15

Naked and Afraid, Season 9C (Discovery Channel)

OCTOBER 16

Wardens of the North (Animal Planet)

OCTOBER 18

Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)

OCTOBER 19

Candy Cruz (Max Original)

Peter & the Wolf (2023) (Max Original)

Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)

OCTOBER 20

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Cabin Chronicles: Renovation (Magnolia Network)

Cuquin

First Time Fixer, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

OCTOBER 22

aka MR. CHOW (2023) (HBO)

OCTOBER 23

30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)

Justice League: Warworld (2023)

OCTOBER 24

Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

Silent House (2012)

Supermarket Stakeout, Season 5 (Food Network)

OCTOBER 25

Bargain Mansions, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

Strange Evidence, Season 7 (Science Channel)

The Murder Tapes, Season 6A (ID)

OCTOBER 26

The Haunted Museum, Season 2 (Travel Channel)

OCTOBER 27

A Time to Kill, Season 4A (ID)

Diary of an Old Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Adult Swim Smalls, Season 5 (Adult Swim)

OCTOBER 28

Mecha Builders (Cartoon Network)

OCTOBER 29

The Gilded Age, Season 2 (HBO)

Leaving Max in October 2023

October 3

Rx Early Detection: A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee (2018) (HBO)



October 5

Which Way Home (2009) (HBO)



October 8

To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled) (Otter)



October 11

The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)



October 14

Legendary Nights: The Tale of Gatti-Ward (HBO)



October 16

Mr. Pickles (Adult Swim)



October 17

Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram (2018) (HBO)



October 26

John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020) (CNN)



October 31

13 Going on 30 (2004)

3 Godfathers (1948)

9 to 5 (1980)

A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)

Alpha Dog (2006)

Arthur (1981)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Belfast (2021)

Blame It on Rio (1984)

Blue Velvet (1986)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Calvary (2014)

Cat People (1942)

City by the Sea (2002)

Clean and Sober (1998)

Cloudy with a Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Dark Blue (2003)

Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)

Dawson's Creek

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Eight Legged Freaks (2002)

Equals (2016)

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

The Exorcist (1973)

Extortion (2017)

The Eye (2008)

Fear The Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

The Fly II (1989)

The Fly (1958)

Friday (1995)

From Hell (2001)

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Garfield (2004)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

The Getaway (1972)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

I am Wrath (2016)

In the House

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

Interview With The Vampire (AMC+)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Knock Knock (2015)

Leatherface (2017)

Legion (2010)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

Line of Duty (2013)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Long Riders (1980)

Marked for Death (1990)

Martin: The Reunion (2022)

The Meg (2018)

Mirrors (2008)

Morris from America (2016)

My Best Friend's Girl (2008)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Neighbors (2014)

Never Goin' Back (2018)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

No Way Out (1987)

Ocean's Eight (2018)

The Omega Man (1971)

The Parent 'Hood

A Prayer Before Dawn (2018)

Pump Up the Volume (1990)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Replacements (2000)

Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5

Rock Dog (2017)

Slice (2018)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Sorority Row (2009)

This Is Elvis (1981)

THX 1138 (1971)

Time After Time (1979)

The Time Machine (1960)

Transcendence (2014)

Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994)

Whiteboyz (1999)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Windtalkers (2002)

Wolf (2021)