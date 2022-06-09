New Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is an ultra-thin productivity device with 5G

The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops on the market, and now Dell is releasing some revamped versions for 2022. These new versions of the Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 pack some exciting improvements, and they join the Dell XPS 13 Plus that was released earlier in 2022 with a controversial capacitive touch bar (a la Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022) replacing the traditional function row.

Dell says the new XPS 13 2-in-1 is the first XPS device with 5G connectivity. If you like working in places like cafes or restaurants, 5G should help you speed through projects or reliably watch streaming content. The laptop also has eSIM technology that can connect to global carriers in different countries without the need to switch SIM cards.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 is configurable with a 12th gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It has a 13-inch 3:2 (2,880 x 1,920 pixels) touch display that can reach 500 nits of brightness, according to Dell. The display also supports the XPS stylus, which is sold separately.

The laptop has two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports and ships with a USB-C to USB-A adapter and a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter. The Wi-Fi version measures 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.29 and weighs 1.6 pounds, while the 5G version is a hair bigger and heavier at 0.31 inches and 1.8 pounds.

Dell also announced the 2022 version of the XPS 13, which the company claims is its thinnest and lightest standard laptop, measuring 11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches. Based on those numbers, the 2-in-1 is a thinner device, but the XPS 13 is certainly not big and bulky – especially at 2.59 pounds. This laptop is configurable with up to a 4K (3,840 x 2,400) display, a 12th gen i7 Core CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Unfortunately Dell hasn't said anything yet about whether this new 2022 XPS 13 will be configurable with an OLED display, which would be significant since we loved the improved vibrancy and contrasts of the 3.5K OLED touchscreen on the Dell XPS 13 OLED.

The new Dell XPS 13 has a starting price of $999 and is available now. We don’t yet know how much the XPS 13 2-in-1 will run for, but Dell says it will announce that closer to the device’s Summer 2022 release date. If these machines are like previous XPS 13s, they could bring some serious competition to the best 13-inch laptops on the market.