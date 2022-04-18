Nets vs Celtics live stream: Schedule, channels and how to watch NBA playoffs online

After the first of possibly seven Nets vs Celtics live streams, we are eager to see what kind of magic these two teams can cook up next. Boston's narrow 114-115 win at home, taking a game filled with bombast from both Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving, was the kind of stuff that you always hope the NBA playoffs live streams deliver.

Nets vs Celtics channels Next game: Game 2, Brooklyn @ Boston, is on Wednesday (April 20) at 7 p.m. ET. It's on TNT.

Where to watch in the U.S.: The Nets vs Celtics games are scheduled to air on various channels, including ABC/ESPN3, TNT and ESPN. All are available on Sling TV, currently on sale at $10 off for the first month.

Because while Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were the kings of the play-in tournament, they didn't quite have enough to stop Boston from taking the first game. That's not to say Irving (39 points, and 18 in the fourth) or KD was playing poorly — his 23 points were very much valued — but KD's 9 for 24 shooting is the kind of stat that Boston's fans were truly hoping for. And proof that Boston's defense can win games.

But speaking of actually winning the game? It was Jayson Tatum who clinched things for Boston. His last-possible-second layup — made possible thanks to a well-placed pass before navigating the paint — placed him at 31 points for the night and won the game. He's now ensconced in Celtics history, having played four consecutive playoffs games where he scored 30 points or more. This ties a record Larry Bird put up in 1987.

What did the Nets take home? Well, LeBron James' praise, as he tweeted "Young God-rie is so damn good at basketball man!!! INSANE SKILL!!" Oh, and Irving became an even bigger heel (villain, in pro wrestling terms), getting booed so heavily you'd have thought he'd insulted a Boston institution. He even found time to flip off the fans. Twice.

Having trouble actually getting ESPN or TNT? Even if you can't watch the Nets vs Celtics live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Nets vs Celtics live streams in the U.S.

The Nets vs Celtics live streams are going to be on ABC, ESPN, TNT and ESPN3. They may also be on NBA TV.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all of these games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it fails here without TNT, a must have for NBA fanatics.

Instead, you should get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35, which is pretty low for live TV services (and the lowest rate for one with ESPN). Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

You could also pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And you can save $10 on your first month!

Nets vs Celtics live streams schedule

All times below are in ET.

* = If necessary

Game 1: Boston 115, Brooklyn 114

Boston 115, Brooklyn 114 Game 2: April 20 @ 7 p.m. on TNT

April 20 @ 7 p.m. on TNT Game 3: April 23 @ 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

April 23 @ 7:30 p.m. on ESPN Game 4: April 25 (details TBA)

April 25 (details TBA) Game 5*: April 27 (details TBA)

April 27 (details TBA) Game 6*: April 29 (details TBA)

April 29 (details TBA) Game 7*: May 1 (details TBA)

Nets vs Celtics live streams in the UK

British basketball fans' luck on Sky Sports is not looking too hot right now. While they had game 1 of the Nets vs Celtics live stream, none of the other games are in the Sky Sports listings for basketball games.

So, if you want to watch every game live? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN.

Nets vs Celtics live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch some (but apparently not all) of the Nets vs. Celtics live streams. Some will air on TSN and other on SportsNet.

TSN1 has game 2 at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

SportsNet 360 has game 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

If you're having trouble finding all the games, ExpressVPN may be your ticket.

Nets vs. Celtics live streams in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for NBA basketball. Kayo should have the ESPN-hosted NBA playoff games, so go by the above lists and add 14 hours to convert ET to AEDT.

That means they should have Game 3 at 9:30 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, April 24.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Want to watch every game (those pesky non-ESPN games, too) live? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN.