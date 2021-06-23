Netflix’s Sexy Beasts is the bizarre love child of Love Is Blind and The Masked Singer

Netflix just loves to get weird, and Sexy Beasts is the latest proof that the big red streaming machine will always bet on the oddest concepts. So, what happens when you take Netflix's hit show Love is Blind and mix it with Fox's popular series The Masked Singer?

Well, you get a devil dating a mouse. A dolphin grabbing a drink with a scarecrow. A beaver and a tiger shooting skeet. And a panda throwing axes with something we can't really explain. You need to see it for yourself below.

Yes, on Netflix's Sexy Beasts, we're getting a dating show when people don the most ridiculous disguises to (arguably) aide their efforts in dating. Yes, these people are looking for a love connection while dressed as animals — in order to be judged by only their personality, and not their looks.

And, no, before you ask, they're not furries (folks who prefer to live and love in such costumes). They're just folks willing to get into unique outfits to date on this new Netflix series.

These costumes are as top-shelf as they get, designed by Kristyan Mallet, whose previous work can be seen in projects such as Mission: Impossible and The Theory of Everything.

Sexy Beasts trailer

When the disembodied voice greets us with the message, "Welcome to the strangest blind date ever!" nobody's arguing with them. Because this series is looking to set people up for love while they're dressed as bizarre creatures.

Of course, these folks will reveal themselves to each other, but before then they will throw axes, go on long walks and even make out while they're wearing masks. All in search of their own sexy beasts.

Sexy Beast season 1, which is only six 30-minute episodes long, comes out across the world on July 21. The series is narrated by Rob Delaney (Catastrophe).

But don't worry, that's not the last we'll see of these daring disguised daters.

Sexy Beasts season 2

We can already confirm that Sexy Beasts season 2 is happening, as Netflix didn't just order one season of Sexy Beasts. Per Variety, a second season of six more episodes is coming later this year.