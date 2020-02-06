Moto G8, G8 Power and G8 Stylus all just leaked

Motorola might be in the headlines right now for its Razr foldable, but it’s still making traditional midrange phones too. Its next round of budget handsets, the G8 series, is expected to debut next month, but we've already got an early look thanks to a new leak.

Posted by Evan Blass (via TechRadar ), the image has the Moto G8, Moto G8 Power and Moto G Stylus standing together in a row. Blass had no additional information to add to these leaks, but we already know some information about the phones from other sources, which is handy since they’re difficult to tell apart in this picture.

Moto G8

The most entry-level phone of the new range, the G8 will use a Snapdragon 665 CPU, a 6.39-inch LCD display, maximum of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, a 4,000 mAh battery plus 16MP main, 2MP macro, 8MP ultra-wide cameras on the back, and an 8MP selfie camera on the front, contained in a punch-hole notch rather than the G7's water drop. You’ll be unlocking the phone via a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which by all likelihood looks to be hidden within the Motorola logo in the rear center of the handset.

Moto G8 Power

(Image credit: Roland Quandt)

There is a lot of similarity between the G8 and the G8 Power. This model also uses the Snapdragon 655, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage. The Power does make some improvements though: the display is changed to a 6.36-inch FHD model, and the front camera is swapped out for a 25MP sensor.

Most notably however, the G8 Power cranks up the battery capacity to 5,000 mAh capable of 18W charging, which will no doubt last for much longer. Plus there’s an extra 8MP camera sensor on the back, although we don’t know what it’s for yet.

The G8 Power also briefly appeared on Amazon as spotted by Roland Quandt (via Android Police), confirming many of the above specs, plus revealing the colors of Capri Blue and Smoke Black. This listing may also hint that the extra unknown 8MP camera is a telephoto lens, based on a description encouraging users to take photos "from far away."

(Image credit: Roland Quandt)

Moto G Stylus

A new member of the Moto G family, the G Stylus is a larger version of the G8 armed with a stylus, an accessory still popular among fans of plus-size phones. Just ask a Galaxy Note 10 owner.

Previous leaks have pointed to the G Stylus also having a 5,000 mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage like the G8 Power. There’s no information about its display or camera set-up yet, but expect it to be similar to the higher specs of the G8 Power.