MLK Sale takes $150 off Serta's flagship Perfect Sleeper mattress

Shopping for the best mattress can be both time-consuming and expensive. Fortunately, QVC is making it easier than ever to upgrade a new mattress.

For a limited time, QVC has the Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress (twin) on sale for $699. That's $150 off and one of the best mattress deals we've seen from QVC. If this is your first QVC purchase, you can use coupon code "OFFER" to take an extra $10 off. (Other mattress sizes are also on sale from $749).

Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress: was $849 now $699 @ QVC

The Perfect Sleeper is one of Serta's flagship mattresses. This hospitality edition mattress is the same used in luxury hotels. It features 3 inches of gel foam layer, 3 inches of poly foam layer, and 6-inch innerspring coils. The Serta Perfect Sleeper also features HeiQ V-Block technology, which kills 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and germs on contact.

This deal includes white glove delivery, which means the mattress will be setup in whatever room you choose. Likewise, your old mattress can be removed and disposed of (should you choose that option).