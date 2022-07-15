MLB 2022 All-Star Game and Home Run Derby live streams: Channels, times and how to watch online

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby live streams are almost here, and there are a lot of chess-pieces on the board for the annual game. The Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, having reached a contract agreement last month, looks to put that talk behind him by helping the AL take it this year.

MLB all-star game and home run derby start time, channel Home Run Derby: Monday (July 18) @ 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

All-Star Game: Tuesday (July 19) @ 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Watch on: Sling TV (opens in new tab) and fubo TV (opens in new tab)

Judge will be helped by Shohei Ohtani, who was selected as both a pitcher and DH for the second year in a row. He is the only player to ever achieve this one time, much less twice.

For the Home Run Derby, Pete Alonso is looking to be the second-ever player to win the derby three times. Ken Griffey Jr. is the only player to pull that off.

The derby rules, if you forgot, give batters three minutes to hit dingers per round (in the first and second rounds) and two minutes in the final round. 30 to 60 seconds of extra time is given at the end, with batters getting the full 60 if they hit a homer that goes at least 440 feet. One timeout per batter per round is allowed.

How to watch MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby live streams from anywhere on Earth

Having trouble actually getting ESPN or Fox? Even if you can't get those channels normally, you're not out of luck for MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby live streams. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the MLB All-Star Game on FOX and the Home Run Derby on ESPN.

The Home Run Derby is Monday (July 18) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and the MLB All-Star Game live stream is Tuesday (July 19) at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access ESPN and Fox on some of the best cable TV alternatives including Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

Sling and Fubo are two streaming services.

ESPN and FOX are on Fubo.TV, which specializes in international sports.

How to watch the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby in the UK

BT Sport has the MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby.

The Home Run Derby airs at 1 a.m. BST on BT Sport 2 on Tuesday (July 19) and the All-Star game airs on BT Sport 3 at 12:30 a.m. BST, so you're gonna be up late if you want to see who wins.

You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream the MLB All-Star Game on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app. A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

How to watch the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby in Canada

Our friends in the great white north are in luck. SportsNet and SN1 will air the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday (July 18) at 8 p.m. ET and SportsNet carries the All-Star Game at 7 p.m. ET.

Can you watch the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby in Australia?

It looks as if Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) may the best bet for Aussies looking to watch the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. The Derby would be on Tuesday (July 19) at 10 a.m. AEDT and the All-Star Game would be on Wednesday (July 20) at 9:30 a.m. AEDT.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

MLB All-Star Game starters and reserves

American League

C: Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

AL Reserves

Jose Trevino, Yankees

Luis Arraez, Twins; Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; José Ramírez, Guardians; Andrés Giménez, Guardians; Corey Seager, Rangers

Luis Arraez, Twins; Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; José Ramírez, Guardians; Andrés Giménez, Guardians; Corey Seager, Rangers OF: Byron Buxton, Twins; Andrew Benintendi, Royals; Kyle Tucker, Astros; Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

J.D. Martinez, Red Sox (injury replacement for Alvarez)

J.D. Martinez, Red Sox (injury replacement for Alvarez) Legacy: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers

National League

C: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Cardinals

Jazz Chisholm, Miami Marlins

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Ronald Acuña, Jr., Atlanta Braves

Mookie Betts, Los Angelese Dodgers

Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants

Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants DH: Bryce Harper, Phillies (will miss game due to injury)

NL Reserves

Travis d'Arnaud, Braves

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals; Pete Alonso, Mets; Jeff McNeil, Mets; C.J. Cron, Rockies; Dansby Swanson, Braves

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals; Pete Alonso, Mets; Jeff McNeil, Mets; C.J. Cron, Rockies; Dansby Swanson, Braves OF: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies; Juan Soto, Nationals; Starling Marte, Mets; Ian Happ, Cubs

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies; Juan Soto, Nationals; Starling Marte, Mets; Ian Happ, Cubs DH: William Contreras, Braves, Garrett Cooper, Marlins

AL pitchers

Shane McClanahan, Rays

Nestor Cortes, Yankees

Alek Manoah, Blue Jays

Framber Valdez, Astros

Martín Pérez, Rangers

Paul Blackburn, Athletics

Justin Verlander, Astros

Gerrit Cole, Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Clay Holmes, Yankees

Emmanuel Clase, Guardians

Gregory Soto, Tigers

Jorge López, Orioles

NL Pitchers

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

Corbin Burnes, Brewers

Luis Castillo, Reds

Max Fried, Braves

Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers

Joe Musgrove, Padres

Edwin Díaz, Mets

Ryan Helsley, Cardinals

David Bednar, Pirates

Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks

Carlos Rodón, Giants

Home Run Derby bracket

As ESPN shared on Twitter (opens in new tab), the first half of the Home Run Derby brackets finds Kyle Schwarber (No. 1, Phillies) vs Albert Pujols (No. 8, Cardinals). The winner of that match will face the winner of Juan Soto (No. 4, Nationals) vs José Ramírez (No. 5, Guardians).

On the other side of the bracket, Pete Alonso (No. 2, Mets) takes on Ronald Acuña Jr. (No. 7, Braves). Whomever wins that faces the winner of Corey Seager (No. 3, Rangers) vs Julio Rodríguez (No. 4, Mariners).

Then, the survivors of both brackets meet in the finals.