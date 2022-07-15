MLB 2022 All-Star Game and Home Run Derby live streams: Channels, times and how to watch online

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby live streams are almost here, and there are a lot of chess-pieces on the board for the annual game. The Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, having reached a contract agreement last month, looks to put that talk behind him by helping the AL take it this year.
Home Run Derby: Monday (July 18) @ 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
All-Star Game: Tuesday (July 19) @ 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX
Watch on: Sling TV (opens in new tab) and fubo TV (opens in new tab)
Judge will be helped by Shohei Ohtani, who was selected as both a pitcher and DH for the second year in a row. He is the only player to ever achieve this one time, much less twice.
For the Home Run Derby, Pete Alonso is looking to be the second-ever player to win the derby three times. Ken Griffey Jr. is the only player to pull that off.
The derby rules, if you forgot, give batters three minutes to hit dingers per round (in the first and second rounds) and two minutes in the final round. 30 to 60 seconds of extra time is given at the end, with batters getting the full 60 if they hit a homer that goes at least 440 feet. One timeout per batter per round is allowed.
How to watch MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby live streams from anywhere on Earth
Having trouble actually getting ESPN or Fox? Even if you can't get those channels normally, you're not out of luck for MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby live streams. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.
Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)
ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)
MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby live streams in the US
In the U.S., viewers can watch the MLB All-Star Game on FOX and the Home Run Derby on ESPN.
The Home Run Derby is Monday (July 18) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and the MLB All-Star Game live stream is Tuesday (July 19) at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access ESPN and Fox on some of the best cable TV alternatives including Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.
We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.
Sling TV (opens in new tab): You can get both ESPN and FOX with the getting Sling Orange and Blue package. Right now, new subscribers save 50% off (opens in new tab) on their first month. After that, the service costs $35 per month, a very reasonable price for live TV.
ESPN and FOX are on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), which specializes in international sports. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.
How to watch the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby in the UK
BT Sport has the MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby.
The Home Run Derby airs at 1 a.m. BST on BT Sport 2 on Tuesday (July 19) and the All-Star game airs on BT Sport 3 at 12:30 a.m. BST, so you're gonna be up late if you want to see who wins.
Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab).
You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky (opens in new tab). BT Sport subscribers are able to stream the MLB All-Star Game on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android (opens in new tab), iOS (opens in new tab)). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.
How to watch the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby in Canada
Our friends in the great white north are in luck. SportsNet and SN1 will air the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday (July 18) at 8 p.m. ET and SportsNet carries the All-Star Game at 7 p.m. ET.
Can you watch the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby in Australia?
It looks as if Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) may the best bet for Aussies looking to watch the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. The Derby would be on Tuesday (July 19) at 10 a.m. AEDT and the All-Star Game would be on Wednesday (July 20) at 9:30 a.m. AEDT.
Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.
The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.
MLB All-Star Game starters and reserves
American League
- C: Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays
- 1B: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
- 2B: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
- 3B: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
- SS: Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox
- OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
- OF: Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees
- DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
AL Reserves
- C: Jose Trevino, Yankees
- INF: Luis Arraez, Twins; Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; José Ramírez, Guardians; Andrés Giménez, Guardians; Corey Seager, Rangers
- OF: Byron Buxton, Twins; Andrew Benintendi, Royals; Kyle Tucker, Astros; Julio Rodríguez, Mariners
- DH: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox (injury replacement for Alvarez)
- Legacy: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers
National League
- C: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
- 1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Cardinals
- 2B: Jazz Chisholm, Miami Marlins
- 3B: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
- SS: Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers
- OF: Ronald Acuña, Jr., Atlanta Braves
- OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angelese Dodgers
- OF: Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants
- DH: Bryce Harper, Phillies (will miss game due to injury)
NL Reserves
- C: Travis d'Arnaud, Braves
- INF: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals; Pete Alonso, Mets; Jeff McNeil, Mets; C.J. Cron, Rockies; Dansby Swanson, Braves
- OF: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies; Juan Soto, Nationals; Starling Marte, Mets; Ian Happ, Cubs
- DH: William Contreras, Braves, Garrett Cooper, Marlins
AL pitchers
- Shane McClanahan, Rays
- Nestor Cortes, Yankees
- Alek Manoah, Blue Jays
- Framber Valdez, Astros
- Martín Pérez, Rangers
- Paul Blackburn, Athletics
- Justin Verlander, Astros
- Gerrit Cole, Yankees
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels
- Clay Holmes, Yankees
- Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
- Gregory Soto, Tigers
- Jorge López, Orioles
NL Pitchers
- Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
- Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
- Corbin Burnes, Brewers
- Luis Castillo, Reds
- Max Fried, Braves
- Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers
- Joe Musgrove, Padres
- Edwin Díaz, Mets
- Ryan Helsley, Cardinals
- David Bednar, Pirates
- Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks
- Carlos Rodón, Giants
Home Run Derby bracket
As ESPN shared on Twitter (opens in new tab), the first half of the Home Run Derby brackets finds Kyle Schwarber (No. 1, Phillies) vs Albert Pujols (No. 8, Cardinals). The winner of that match will face the winner of Juan Soto (No. 4, Nationals) vs José Ramírez (No. 5, Guardians).
On the other side of the bracket, Pete Alonso (No. 2, Mets) takes on Ronald Acuña Jr. (No. 7, Braves). Whomever wins that faces the winner of Corey Seager (No. 3, Rangers) vs Julio Rodríguez (No. 4, Mariners).
Then, the survivors of both brackets meet in the finals.