How to watch Derek Jeter documentary The Captain online: Release date and time

The quintessential Yankee gets the spotlight again when you watch Derek Jeter's documentary The Captain online. And this is no mere film. The Captain stretches — much like the shortstop stopping a ball from getting to the outfield — across seven episodes.

The series will show how race played a role in Jeter's midwest childhood, as well as his journey to the majors. Before you know it, you'll see newly-unearthed footage of Jeter getting drafted to the Yankees, and see how he immediately became a star on the team.

The series will also cover Jeter's evolving friendship with Alex Rodriguez, as well as explaining the "importance of loyalty and trust to Jeter." As you would expect, we also see Jeter during the epic Yankees/Red Sox rivalry.

The Captain isn't all about high notes, as attacks on Jeter's role in the team pop up when the Yanks are felled by "the most historic loss in baseball history." The later years of Jeter's Yankees career will be explored, and the series will touch upon his rocky time with as the Miami Marlins owner.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Captain, the Derek Jeter documentary online, and check out this trailer:

How to watch The Captain Derek Jeter documentary online from anywhere on Earth

Just because ESPN aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Captain Derek Jeter documentary if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy, because with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Derek Jeter's documentary The Captain in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Captain, Derek Jeter's documentary series begin on Monday (July 18) at approximately 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Plus. It will air after the Home Run Derby. Following episodes arrive on Thursdays, see the full schedule below for details.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access ESPN on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV Orange, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) is one of the best live TV services out there. With the Starter Plan ($69 per month), you get over 120 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like FX, AMC, HGTV, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

How to watch Derek Jeter's documentary The Captain in Canada

Better news for our friends in the North. The Derek Jeter documentary The Captain airs at 11 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN3.

Episode 2 airs on TSN 4 on Thursday, July 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET, so expect things to shift each week.

Can you watch Derek Jeter's documentary The Captain in the U.K. or Australia?

It's unclear if The Captain will be on ESPN's international flavors, such as on Sky in the UK or on Foxtel in Australia.

The Captain's first episode debuts at 3 a.m. BST and 12 p.m. AEDT on Tuesday (July 19).

The Captain Derek Jeter Documentary series episodes and schedule

The full season schedule for Derek Jeter's documentary series The Captain begins after the Home Run Derby on Monday (July 18) and with following episodes airing on Thursdays, at either 9 or 10 p.m. ET.