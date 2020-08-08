Milan-San Remo live stream 2020: live stream: Start time, How to stream the race

Milan-San Remo 2020 start time The Milan-San Remo has started, and coverage is starting soon at 9:50 a.m. ET / 2:50 p.m. BST. It's on Eurosport in the UK and available on fubo TV and FloBikes in the US.

Today's Milan-San Remo live stream will be unlike most we've ever seen, for a couple of reasons. First off, it's the first cycling Monument of the year, due to delayed races, and it's going to be the longest edition of the race to date, thanks to remodeled 299km route that's been made due to COVID-19.

Specifically, the changes involve a new inland route from Lombardia, Piedmont and the Ligurian Riviera, avoiding the coastal roads that they once cycled on. Don't worry, though, the end of the race will still entertain with climbs in Cipressa and Poggio.

As for who's in this face, 2019's champ Julian Alaphilippe returns, and Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal) is on his tail, with a desire to be the fourth rider ever to win at all five Monuments.

This year, we've got 27 teams racing, each with 6 riders, another change of pace that might create unfamiliar situations.

Here's everything you need to watch the 2020 Milan-San Remo.

How to watch Milan-San Remo 2020 live streams with a VPN

Going on a short trip, via bike or any other means, often means you can't use the streaming methods you normally do, but don't think you can't watch the Milan-San Remo 2020 just because it's not on the channels where you are. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Milan-San Remo 2020 live streams in the US

Your best bet to watch the Milan-San Remo 2020 in the U.S. is to get fubo TV, as it's on the service's fubo Cycling channel, though that's only available with the fubo Cycling bundle, which costs $12 per month, on top of fubo's $55 per month pricing. fubo offers a free trial, but it's unclear if add-on bundles can be included in that free 7-week period.

The Strade Bianche is also available on FloBikes, but its $150 per year fee is too steep for our gears.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to Milan-San Remo coverage, it's also got the basic TV channels, including AMC, Food Network, USA and VH1.View Deal

Milan-San Remo 2020 live streams in the UK

Those looking to watch the Milan-San Remo in the United Kingdom will find it on Eurosport (the standard home for cycling competitions in this region). Eurosport's coverage starts at 2:50 p.m.

Eurosport can be acquired via a Sky TV or via a Eurosport Player monthly (£9.99) or annual pass (£39.99).

Milan-San Remo 2020 live streams in Canada

Americans and Canadians don't just share a border: we share a method of watching the Milan-San Remo 2020 live stream too. That's right, Canada's best option is fubo TV, where it's on the fubo Cycling channel.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to Milan-San Remo coverage, it's also got the basic TV channels, including AMC, Food Network, USA and VH1.View Deal

Milan-San Remo 2020 live streams in Italy

Yes, you heard it from us: it appears Rai Sports in Italy will be broadcasting the Milan-San Remo 2020 for free throughout the day, starting at 11:10 a.m. CET local time, finishing at 6:10 p.m..

Italians who have found themselves stranded in America could use that risk-free Express VPN trial to stream the first day of the races for free, no matter where they are.