Michigan vs Iowa live stream today: How to watch 2023 Big Ten Championship Game online, start time, odds

It's billed as one of the biggest mismatches in Championship Week history. Whether Iowa can score a touchdown and Michigan getting 100 on the board have become genuine points of discussion. Sure, the Hawkeyes' offensive output has been historically poor for a team that's got to the 2023 Big Ten Football Championship Game but therein lies the point: against all expectations they're in with a shot at the Stagg Championship Trophy, and that merits respect.

Michigan vs Iowa is live on Fox in the U.S.. Don't worry if you're away — you can watch Michigan vs Iowa from anywhere with a VPN.

Michigan vs Iowa live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Michigan vs Iowa live stream takes place on Saturday, Dec. 2.

► Time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Dec. 3) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 3)

• U.S. — Fox (via Sling TV/Fubo)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The stats are, admittedly, spectacularly funny. The Hawkeyes have scored 20 offensive touchdowns, an exact match for the number of interceptions they've tossed. In the entirety of November they scored six times. By contrast, the undefeated Wolverines have scored at least six touchdowns in seven of their 12 games this season.

The key to the Hawkeyes' unlikely run to the Big Ten Football Championship Game has, of course, been one of the meanest defenses around. An average of 12.2 points per game conceded makes Iowa's the ninth stingiest defense in college football, though even by that metric the Wolverines are superior, having given up an FBS-best 10.3 points per game.

Add the return of Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines' efforts to snatch the No.1 spot in the playoffs, and it's difficult not to fear for their opponents at Lucas Oil Stadium. At the time of publication, Michigan are massive -21.5 point favorites according to DraftKings — and, no, that isn't a typo.

You’ll need to watch a Michigan vs Iowa live stream to see how the game plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

How to watch Michigan vs Iowa live stream from anywhere

Michigan vs Iowa live streams by country

How to watch Michigan vs Iowa live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., Michigan vs Iowa is going to be broadcast on Fox, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package costs from $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, typically costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Can you watch Michigan vs Iowa live streams in the U.K.?

College football broadcasting rights in the U.K. have just been snapped up by Sky Sports, but unfortunately the Michigan vs Iowa game hasn't been selected for broadcast.

Can you watch Michigan vs Iowa in Australia?

Unfortunately, there's no Michigan vs Iowa live stream for college football fans in Australia to tap into. That's because the game hasn't been picked for TV or streaming.

As it stands, live college football rights are split between ESPN and Fox Sports in Australia, with live streaming available via Foxtel and Kayo Sports.