Meta Quest 3 specs leak — and it’s mostly good news

The Meta Quest 3 should launch later this month at Meta Connect. And we already have some indication of what to expect. But now, we might have nearly the full picture.

That’s because the spec sheet for the Quest 3 just leaked. The online store UnboundXR , which was also recently the source of some leaked Quest 3 accessories , has now also leaked the specs for the Quest 3 headset itself (h/t Phone Arena ).

And for the most part, it’s good news, albeit mostly things we already knew. The leaked display resolution is 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, which is what we expected after Meta announced that the Quest 3 display resolution would be a nearly 30% increase on the Meta Quest 2 resolution. The display is also tipped for a 120Hz refresh rate, which has yet to be confirmed by Meta but is what we have been expecting.

The processor and battery life specs also meet our expectations. The leaked specs indicate that the Quest 3 headset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 (Gen 2), which falls in line with what Meta has officially announced — an unnamed next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. The battery life is tipped for 3 hours, which fits with comments from Meta chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth, who said that the Quest 3 battery life will be "About the same as Quest 2, plus or minus."

The only things that we didn’t know before that are now potentially revealed are the RAM and storage options for the new Meta VR headset . And the RAM spec is good news — this leak says that the Quest 3 will come with 12GB of RAM onboard, which is what we saw on the Meta Quest Pro but a significant improvement over the 6GB of RAM on the Quest 2.

Meta Quest 3 Leaked Specs Price: $499.00 (for 128GB model) [Confirmed]

Expected release date: September 27

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 (Gen 2)

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 128GB [Confirmed], 512GB

Display: LCD with 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Weight: 509 grams

Battery life: up to 3 hours

Backwards compatible: Yes [Confirmed]

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Here’s the eyebrow-raiser though — there’s no 256GB storage option. Instead, you can choose between a 128GB storage model, which we know will cost $499 in the U.S. at launch, or a 512GB storage model.

To me, this is either a bummer or makes me question the validity of this leak. I’m leaning toward the former given that so much in this leak tracks with what we’ve been expecting and/or what Meta has officially announced already. Maybe Meta knows something I don’t but skipping over a Goldilocks storage size like the 256GB model we’ve seen for the Quest 2 and Quest Pro feels like a mistake. Especially since it will likely make upgrading your storage potentially prohibitively expensive.

Hopefully, the leak just missed something and we get a 256GB model of the Quest 3 after all. We should know for certain later this month when Meta likely releases the VR headset at Meta Connect on September 27. Stay tuned for our ongoing coverage so you know everything you need to about the Meta Quest 3 before you buy.