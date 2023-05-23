7 top new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Max, Hulu, Disney Plus and more (May 23-29)

John Wick's fourth outing is the biggest new movie to watch online this week. And while I don't know if it's the final chapter of John Wick's story (a spinoff miniseries event is coming to Peacock), I do know that I can't wait to watch it at home.

If you're not a fan of the Baba Yaga, we have plenty of other new options. Over at Max, the newly rebranded HBO Max, the latest DC movie flies in from theaters, so hold-outs can watch in comfort.

Making the most of your Netflix? The big red streaming machine boasts a must-see documentary and an action-packed black comedy. I can't leave Hulu out either, as one of of my favorite movies from the last year is landing this week.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Digital)

Yeah, I'm thinking I'm back — to watch John Wick: Chapter 4 a second time. The latest chapter of the hitman's adventures was a favorite of mine in theaters, thanks to its growing cast and fantastic set-piece fight scenes. Oh, and then there was that long climb up the stairs.

If you watch John Wick movies for the plot, know that it's mostly simple. High Table emissary Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) believes Mr. Wick (Keanu Reeves) is a problem, and he's going to keep raising the price of the contract on Mr. Wick's head until this problem is solved.

Buy digitally on Amazon and other digital retailers right now (released Tuesday, May 23)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Max)

The first big movie of the Max streaming service is one of the final films of the former DC movies era. Shazam's sequel puts Billy Batson (Zachary Levi & Asher Angel) up against two new gods, Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu), who have big plans that spell doom for humanity.

Critics love the action scenes, and say that those who liked the first chapter's sense of humor will enjoy this follow-up. Oh, and expect at least one other major DC superhero to appear, with possible teases to future DCU movies.

Stream on Max starting today (Tuesday, May 23rd)

Victim/Suspect (Netflix)

The world of Netflix true crime documentaries don't always deliver must-see projects, but Victim/Suspect is one such film. It follows investigative reporter Rae de Leon as she explores the unsettling and infuriating trend of women reporting sexual assault being turned into criminal suspects.

Director Nancy Schwartzman's documentary explains how the criminal justice system can be used to silence accusers — and imprison those women. All from gaslighting with accusations of falsified charges.

Watch on Netflix (released today, May 16)

Broker (Hulu)

Part of me nearly refuses to believe that Broker is a real movie, even though I saw it (and loved it) with my own eyes. Broker's impossibility centers in how it pulls off the nigh-impossible: making a funny and emotionally powerful story out of child trafficking. Ha Sang-hyeon (Song Kang-ho, best known for his lead roles in Parasite and The Host) and Gang Dong-won (Dong-soo) lurk near a baby dropoff box at a church at night, and take tots before the church workers see them.

One night, though, an usual pattern occurs that leads to a mother joining Ha Sang-hyeon and Gang Dong-won on their latest outing, all while cops are on their tail. And thanks to one funny passenger they pick up along the way, Broker defies all of your expectations.

Watch on Hulu starting Wednesday (May 24)

Blood & Gold (Netflix)

What is it about humor and fighting Nazis? Well, whatever it is, Blood & Gold upends the formula by focusing on Heinrich (Robert Masser), a German soldier who defects and is deemed a traitor, when he goes to find his daughter. Not only is he hiding from his former "side" but he's also on the hunt for hidden gold in this black comedy.

If you just watched Sisu — which also deals with a Nazi-plagued gold hunt, Blood & Gold sounds like the next big movie for you.

Watch on Netflix this Friday (May 19)

Wild Life (Disney Plus)

Conservationists Kris and Doug Tompkins made a fair bit of money off of clothing. He founded the North Face Inc., and she is the former CEO of Patagonia. But their true personal passion is saving the world, by way of ownership and donation. Wild Life shows their passion for the world, but it also shows how Kris' life's work became finishing Doug's goals.

Appears like a spiritual sibling to the excellent documentary Fire of Love, which showed volcano experts Katia and Maurice Krafft. If this movie is one fifth as good as Fire of Love, it will be a must-see.

Watch on Disney Plus this Friday (May 26)

The Old Way (Hulu)

What if True Grit starred Nicolas Cage? To paraphrase The Mandalorian, this is The Old Way. Colton Briggs (Cage) is a gunslinger who's put down his holster, only to be forced back in because lunatics have killed his wife.

And to stop them, Briggs is going to work with her daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), who wants to learn how to shoot. Cage's first western ever, The Old Way wasn't a hit with critics, but audiences praised both of the leads for their performances.

Watch on Hulu starting Friday (May 26)