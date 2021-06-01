Mavericks vs Clippers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 5 online

Mavericks vs Clippers start time, channel The Mavericks vs Clippers live stream begins Wednesday June 2nd at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. It will air TNT.

The Mavericks vs Clippers live stream finds L.A. coming back home after finding their groove on the road. Kawhi and the Clippers will try for their first series lead as they host Luka and the Mavericks in this NBA playoffs live stream .

When the Clippers packed up after Game 2 in Los Angeles, they headed to Dallas trailing in the series 2-0. Now they come back to the Staples Center even at two games apiece. What a difference a road trip makes.

In Dallas, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George righted the ship. Leonard led the way as he shot an unreal 75% from the floor during the two road games and 64% from beyond the arc. All that while averaging 32.5 points-per-game. George averaged 24.5 points-per-game over the same span. The two helped the Clippers run away with Game 4 early, as L.A. led at the half 61-45 and led by as much as 28 points.

The Mavericks did have an injury to overcome in Game 4 as Luka Doncic was dealing with a neck strain. The 22-year-old has had an incredible series, but scored just 19 points with six assists and six rebounds Sunday. All three numbers were series lows for Doncic. Without their leader operating at 100%, Dallas was held to their fewest points total, 81 since March 2nd 2019. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Doncic’s neck has been described by sources as “improved” ahead of Wednesday’s Game 5.

The Clippers are 7-point favorites in Game 5. The over/under is 217.5.

How to avoid Mavericks vs Clippers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Mavericks vs Clippers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in the US

In the U.S. Mavericks vs Clippers airs on TNT, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT).

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans have had a bad run of luck on Sky Sports — but tonight is an exception. The Mavericks vs Clippers live stream is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena at 3 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Mavericks vs Clippers live streams. The game is on TSN4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.