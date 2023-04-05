Masters live stream 2023: How to watch online, Tiger Woods tee time and more

The green jacket is ready for a new owner. It's almost time to watch the 2023 Masters live streams to see the world's top golfers compete in the year's first major. Plenty of big names will be teeing off at Augusta National Golf Club, including Tiger Woods, defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm.

2023 Masters live stream Round 1 of the 2023 Masters begins Thursday, April 6 at 8:30 a.m. ET. U.S. — Live streams on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) and ESPN+

TV coverage (3-7:30 p.m. ET) on ESPN (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab)) U.K. — Live streams on Sky Go (opens in new tab)

Players will navigate 7,545 yards of hilly fairways. The biggest change to this year's course is the lengthening of the par-5 13th hole by 35 yards. That is likely to wipe out some eagles from score sheets.

The stakes are high. The world's top three players are all in the mix. Scheffler, the defending champ and ranked No. 1, will attempt to earn his second green jacket in a row. Meanwhile, Rahm has never won the Masters and McIlroy is seeking to win his first major since 2014.

And then, of course, there's Woods, who should never be underestimated at Augusta.

Another significant storyline is the inclusion of LIV Golf tour players, including Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson. The controversy over that breakaway tour may spill over onto the greens.

Here's a complete guide on watching the 2023 Masters, including daily schedules and tee times.

Masters live stream — watch anywhere

Masters live stream: How to watch the Masters 2023 anywhere with a VPN

Worried about how to watch the 2023 Masters live stream if you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services? Fear not — because you can still get the live streams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you've already paid for.

Not sure which is the best VPN for you? We've tested many different services and our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) the best VPN. We saw fast connection times in our tests, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Masters live stream — watch in your country

How to watch the Masters 2023 live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., golf fans can watch the 2023 Masters on CBS and ESPN. The latter has the rights to rounds 1 and 2, and the former has round 3 and the final round.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

You can also get CBS via a cable TV alternative service. We recommend Fubo, because it includes both ESPN and CBS in its starter plan. For a fee of $75, you get a whopping 156 channels.

CBS live streams can also be accessed via Paramount Plus, with a Premium account.

ESPN requires a cable package, but if you've cut the cord, you can get it through Sling or Fubo. ESPN Plus will also have live coverage of The Masters on all four days.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): ESPN is available with Sling Orange, which is $40 per month and comes with a few dozen other top channels. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial, so you don't need to pay up front, and features dozens of channels including CBS, ESPN and the Golf Channel.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like 1923. With the Premium plan, you also get a live local CBS feed. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Masters 2023 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As is usually the way with the major golf tournaments, Sky Sports (opens in new tab) is the place to go to watch a Masters live stream in the U.K. The tournament is airing on Sky Sports Golf, beginning April 6 at 2 p.m. BST.

If you don't already subscribe, you could sign up a package including Sky Sports, Sky TV & Netflix for £46 (opens in new tab).

Don't want to commit to a lengthy contract? Another option is to buy a Now Sports Pass (opens in new tab). This will let you access all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with prices starting at £11.98 for a Day Pass and £34.99 for a month.

If you're abroad, you can still access your Sky streams with the help of ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Masters 2023 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada and want to know how to watch the Masters 2023, you'll find the golf action on TSN (all four rounds) and CTV (the final two rounds only). If you want to watch the whole thing, a subscription to TSN Direct (opens in new tab) might make sense: you can pick it up for $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

How to watch the Masters 2023 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Not sure how to watch the Masters 2023 in Australia? Golf fans Down Under can catch the action on Fox Sports, but a Masters live stream will also be shown on the streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (as well as Fox Sports, Nine's Gem and 9Now).

Also, the feed from 9Now is completely free (as it's the online version of the Network Nine network), with coverage kicking off at 5 a.m. AEDT.

If you're traveling elsewhere, you can still access your streaming services with the help of ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

2023 Masters TV schedule

Here's the television broadcast schedule for the Masters 2023 golf tournament in the U.S.

(All times Eastern Daylight Time)

Round 1: Thursday, April 6 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Round 2: Friday, April 7 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Round 3: Saturday, April 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. (CBS)

Round 4: Sunday, April 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. (CBS)

Masters 2023 tee times and groups

Here are the tee times for Round 1 and Round 2 of the 2023 Masters.

(All times Eastern Daylight Time)

Round 1

8:00 a.m. – Mike Weir, Kevin Na

8:12 a.m. – Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean (A)

8:24 a.m. – Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

8:36 a.m. – Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren

8:48 a.m. – Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen

9:00 a.m. – Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe (A)

9:12 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell

9:24 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala

9:36 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters

9:48 a.m. – Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (A)

10:06 a.m. – Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley

10:18 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

10:30 a.m. – Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama

10:42 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

10:54 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im

11:06 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ

11:18 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter (A)

11:30 a.m. – J. T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau

11:42 a.m. – Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr (A)

11:54 a.m. – Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka

12:12 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

12:24 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

12:36 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox

12:48 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent (A)

1:00 p.m. – Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

1:12 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose

1:24 p.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

1:36 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett (A)

1:48 p.m. – Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

2:00 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

Round 2

8:00 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ

8:12 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter (A)

8:24 a.m. – J. T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau

8:36 a.m. – Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr (A)

8:48 a.m. – Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka

9:00 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

9:12 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

9:24 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox

9:36 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent (A)

9:48 a.m. – Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

10:06 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose

10:18 a.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

10:30 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett (A)

10:42 a.m. – Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

10:54 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

11:06 a.m. – Mike Weir, Kevin Na

11:18 a.m. – Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean (A)

11:30 a.m. – Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

11:42 a.m. – Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren

11:54 a.m. – Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen

12:12 p.m. – Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe (A)

12:24 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell

12:36 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala

12:48 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters

1:00 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (A)

1:12 p.m. – Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley

1:24 p.m. – Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

1:36 p.m. – Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama

1:48 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

2:00 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im

Tiger Woods' tee time and results

Tiger Woods is teeing off the 2023 Masters in Round 1 at 10:18 a.m. ET.

He is in a group including Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele.

Results to be added later.