How to watch Genesis Scottish Open 2025: live stream PGA Tour golf online, TV channels, tee times

The road to next week's fourth and final major of 2025 — the Open Championship — starts in Scotland on Thursday, as the world's top players converge on the Renaissance Club in North Berwick. You can watch Genesis Scottish Open 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The Scottish Open has long been a litmus test for form ahead of the U.K.'s marquee tournament that takes place at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland this year.

The top five ranked players in the world will all tee off on Thursday, with Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and previous winners Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele among the 150+ field. After becoming the first Scot to win the tournament for 25 years, reigning champion Robert MacIntyre will be back to defend his crown.

The 2025 Scottish Open also represents the last chance saloon for anybody who hasn't already made it into the Open Championship starting field to qualify.

Although the wind will always bluster on Scotland's east coast, the weather is at least set fair for the field over the course of the four days. Below is a complete guide to where to watch 2025 Genesis Scottish Open live streams, together with U.S. broadcast schedules and international TV channels.

How to watch 2025 Genesis Scottish Open live streams from anywhere

2025 Genesis Scottish Open live streams will be shown on different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the golf live as if you were back at home. Our favorite right now is NordVPN — and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch Genesis Scottish Open 2025 live streams in the U.S.

TV coverage of the Genesis Scottish Open is shared between broadcasters and streaming platforms in the U.S. The most comprehensive coverage can be found online via ESPN+, which costs $11.99/month or $120/year and can be bundled in with Disney+ and Hulu.

TV coverage is split between the Golf Channel and CBS as follows (all times in ET):

• Thursday: Golf Channel (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)

• Friday: Golf Channel (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)

• Saturday: Golf Channel (10 a.m.-12 p.m.), CBS (12 p.m.-3 p.m.)

• Sunday: Golf Channel (10 a.m.-12 p.m.), CBS (12 p.m.-3 p.m.)

If you already have those channels as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set. If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as Sling TV, which comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both starting at $45.99/month and $50.99/month respectively. To get the Golf Channel you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is an additional $11/month. Both plans come with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

Fubo is a pricier but more comprehensive cord-cutting service that includes the Golf Channel and CBS among its 200+ channels. Subscriptions to the Pro Plan cost $84.99/month but you can take advantage of $20 off your first month and its 7-day free trial.

Golf Channel streams will be simulcast on the NBC Sports App, while the CBS streams will also be on Paramount Plus and CBS Sports App.

If you have one of these subscriptions but you're not at home when the golf is on, use NordVPN to access your usual stream from anywhere.

Can I watch Genesis Scottish Open 2025 in Canada?

TSN+ is the usual PGA Tour broadcaster in Canada, but the Genesis Scottish Open is not part of its planned schedule in 2025.

If you're travelling to Canada this week and want to watch the golf live, then you'll need to use a VPN to access your usual streamer from back home.

How to watch Genesis Scottish Open 2025 live streams in the U.K.

All four days of the Genesis Scottish Open will be shown live on Sky Sports in the U.K. across its Main Event and Golf channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via Sky Go, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Looking to sign up? Head to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or if you don't want to commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships offers no-contract plans starting at £14.99 for a day pass or £29.99 monthly.

What if I miss the action? Free highlights of rounds 3 and 4 will also be shown on BBC iPlayer from 9pm BST on Saturday and Sunday.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K. you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Genesis Scottish Open 2025 live streams in Australia

The live Genesis Scottish Open action from Scotland is being shared by Fox Sports 503 and 505 on TV and Kayo Sports online in Australia.

Kayo costs from $30/month, after your choice of either a 7-day free trial or first month for $1.

Not in Australia right now? Try NordVPN to unlock your domestic streams from anywhere.

What is the format of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open? Like most PGA tournaments, the Genesis Scottish Open is played over four rounds of stroke play. There will be a cut at the halfway stage, with only the top 65 and ties qualifying to complete the final 36 holes.

What is the purse of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open? The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open field will battle it out for a share of a $9 million purse. The overall winner on Sunday will take home a top prize of $1.575 million.

Select Round 1 tee times

1st Tee

1.43pm: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

1.54pm: JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood, Connor Syme

10th tee

8.28am: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott

8.39am: Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Martin Couvra

