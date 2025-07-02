How to watch John Deere Classic 2025: live stream PGA Tour golf online, TV channels

If you hated the US Open, chances are you'll love the John Deere Classic. With its lavish fairways and cushioned greens, TPC Deere Run is a course that holds both of its arms wide open. Could it be Jason Day that falls lovingly into its embrace? You can watch John Deere Classic 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Day was one of the dominant forces on the PGA Tour 10 years ago, but his career has been derailed by form and injuries — until now. The Aussie, a 13-time PGA Tour titleist and the 2015 PGA Championship winner, has missed just one cut all season, while registering four top-10s, including T4 at the Travelers Championship a fortnight ago.

20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter, fresh off his first career victory at the Rocket Classic last weekend, will be feeling pretty great about himself, while Ben Griffin, a two-time PGA Tour winner this season at the Zurich Classic and Charles Schwab Challenge, is expected to challenge for glory too.

Reigning champion Davis Thompson is hoping to become the first back-to-back John Deere Classic champion since Steve Stricker in 2011), and six-time PGA Tour champion Rickie Fowler will bring some more star power to proceedings.

Below is a complete guide on how to watch John Deere Classic live streams, complete with the U.S. broadcast schedule, international TV channels and selected tee times.

Watch John Deere Classic live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the golf on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the John Deere Classic live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock Sling TV and watch John Deere Classic coverage live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another streaming service and watch the John Deere Classic.

How to watch John Deere Classic live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TV coverage of the John Deere Classic is shared between several broadcasters and streaming platforms in the U.S. The most comprehensive coverage can be found online via ESPN+, which costs $11.99/month or $120/year and can be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu.

TV coverage, meanwhile, is split between the Golf Channel and CBS as follows (all times ET):

• Thursday: Golf Channel (4-7 p.m.)

• Friday: Golf Channel (4-7 p.m.)

• Saturday: Golf Channel (1-3 p.m.), CBS (3-6 p.m.)

• Sunday: Golf Channel (1-3 p.m.), CBS (3-6 p.m.)

If you don't have those channels on cable, try a cord-cutting TV service like Sling TV, which comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both starting at $45.99/month. To get the Golf Channel you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is an additional $11/month. Both plans come with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

Fubo is a pricier but more comprehensive cord-cutting service that includes the Golf Channel and CBS among its 200+ channels. Subscriptions to the Pro Plan cost $84.99/month but you can take advantage of $20 off your first month and its 7-day free trial.

The Golf Channel coverage will be simulcast on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App, while the CBS coverage will also be on Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

If you have one of these subscriptions but you're not at home when the golf is on, use NordVPN to access your usual John Deere Classic stream from anywhere.

How to watch John Deere Classic live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN Plus is providing comprehensive John Deere Classic coverage in Canada.

The streaming service unlocks everything TSN has to offer for $8 per month or $80 per year.

If you're outside the Great White North but have a subscription, you can watch John Deere Classic live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch John Deere Classic live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All four rounds of the John Deere Classic will be shown live on Sky Sports in the U.K. across its Main Event and Golf channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via Sky Go, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Looking to sign up? Head to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or if you don't want to commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships offers no-contract plans starting at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 monthly.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K. you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch John Deere Classic live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live John Deere Classic action is being shown on Fox Sports 503 on TV and Kayo Sports online in Australia.

Kayo costs from $30/month, after your choice of either a 7-day free trial or your first month for $1.

Outside Oz? Try NordVPN to unlock your preferred coverage from anywhere.

What is the format of the John Deere Classic? Like most PGA tournaments, the John Deere Classic is played over four rounds of stroke play, with a cut at the halfway stage.

What is the purse of the 2025 John Deere Classic? The field of the 2025 John Deere Classic will battle it out for a share of $8.4 million. The winner takes home $1.512 million, while second place takes home just under the $1 million mark.

Select Tee Times Round 1

All times in ET

8:29 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Michael Kim

8:40 a.m. — Jake Knapp, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa

8:51 a.m. — Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati, Luke List

1:49 p.m. — Davis Thompson, Lucas Glover, Jason Day

2 p.m. — Aldrich Potgieter, Ben Griffin, Michael Thorbjornsen

Find the full list here.

