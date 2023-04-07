UFC 287 live stream: How to watch Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 online and match card

Tomorrow night, when you watch the UFC 287 live stream online, you'll see Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira continue to fight forever. This latest matchup sees Adesanya looking to finally get a win out of the current UFC Middleweight Champion.

UFC 287 time and date Date and Time: UFC 287 is Saturday (April 8)

UFC 287 main card: The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. AEDT

Early prelims begin four hours earlier, at 6 p.m. ET, main prelims are at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC 287 main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST / 4 p.m. AEDT — but they could always go on earlier.

The first two of those wins came in the Chinese kickboxing promotion Glory of Heroes, and Adesanya has argued the judges handed the win to Pereira. In their first rematch, Pereira knocked Adesanya out.

Then, at UFC 281, Pereira knocked Adesanya's middleweight championship off of him in a fifth-round TKO victory. That was Adesanya's first loss in the middleweight class. UFC 287 marks his first defense of the title.

Interestingly enough, Adesanya is actually the favorite at the moment to win, according to DraftKings (opens in new tab) — which has him listed at -140 (bet $140 to win $100). These odds are mighty tight, as Pereira (+120) isn't too much of an underdog (bet $100 to win $120).

In the co-main event, Jorge Masvidal (+360) and Gilbert Burns (-450) will fight for momentum towards a Welterweight championship match. Neither man has beaten Kamaru Usman, who had dropped the title to current champ Leon Edwards.

UFC 287 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) to watch UFC 287 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen.

You can get UFC 287 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $124.98, which is savings of $55 (ESPN Plus costs $99.99 per year and UFC 287 costs $79.99). This is one way to avoid that $5 price hike for UFC PPVs, which used to cost $74.99, at least for this fight.

The main prelim fights are on ESPNews and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the former yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPNews is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV Orange with Sports Extra and FuboTV with the $8 per month fubo Extra package.

UFC 287 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass (opens in new tab), which is $9.99 per month.

How to watch UFC 287 in the UK and Australia

UFC 287 is up late for fight fans in the U.K. and mid-day down under.

In the U.K., you'll likely start Pereira vs. Adesanya 2's main card at 3 a.m. BST. It's live on BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 287 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 287's main card will go live on Sunday at 2 p.m. AEDT on Kayo (opens in new tab), where it costs AU$54.95.

How to watch UFC 287 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 287's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 287 fight card

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC FightPass

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Loopy Godinez - Women's Strawweight

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden - Catchweight (160 lb)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia - Featherweight

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes - Women's Strawweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and ESPN

Kelvin Gastelumvs. Chris Curtis - Middleweight

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro - Women's Strawweight

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer - Middleweight

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman - Heavyweight

Main Card (12 a.m. ET) on ESPN Plus

Alex Pereira (c) vs. Israel Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Championship

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal — Welterweight

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez — Bantamweight

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio - Welterweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez - Catchweight (137 lb)