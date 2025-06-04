'High Potential' season 2: Everything we know so far

"High Potential" is officially coming back for season 2, and the next chapter in Morgan Gillory’s unconventional crime-solving journey is already in the works.

Production on the new season began in May 2025, and ABC has confirmed that the show is set to return this fall as part of its primetime lineup.

The police procedural centers on Morgan (played by Kaitlin Olson), a single mother of three whose job cleaning the LAPD offices takes a sharp turn after her remarkable intellect earns her a spot consulting with the Major Crimes division.

"High Potential's" mix of procedural drama and comedic quirkiness helped it break through and make it one of ABC's best freshman series in years. It averaged 11.5 million viewers across the network and streaming platforms like Hulu.

Now, with season 2 on the horizon, fans can expect the story to pick up right where things left off. Here's everything we know about "High Potential" season 2 so far.

When is the ‘High Potential’ season 2 release window?

"High Potential" season 2 doesn't have a specific release date yet. However, ABC has confirmed that it is set to return in fall 2025, when it will continue to air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the second season could potentially be longer than the first, which consisted of 13 episodes. There have been no additional details provided on that front just yet, though.

Who is in the 'High Potential' season 2 cast?

"High Potential" revolves around Kaitlin Olson’s Morgan Gillory, so the Emmy-nominated actress will absolutely be back for season 2. Olson brings the same quick wit and physical comedy that made her a standout on "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Hacks," but this time in the role of a genius single mom turned LAPD consultant.

She should be joined once again by the show’s ensemble of characters:

Daniel Sunjata as Detective Karadec, Morgan’s partner

Judy Reyes as Lieutenant Selena Soto, head of the Major Crimes unit

Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester, a Major Crimes investigator and Oz's partner

Deniz Akdeniz as Oz, a Major Crimes investigator and Forrester's partner

Amirah J as Ava Gillory, Morgan’s whip-smart teen daughter

Matthew Lamb as Elliot Radovic, Morgan’s younger son

Taran Killam as Ludo Radovic, Morgan's ex and father of her Elliot and baby Chloe

And while JD Pardo’s character, Tom, left Los Angeles to go to nursing school at the end of season 1, it’s possible he could return, especially if the writers decide to revisit his romance with Morgan.

One newcomer set to play a major role in season 2 is David Giuntoli, who fans may recognize from "Grimm" and "A Million Little Things." He’s expected to play a dangerous serial killer who taunts Morgan, setting the stage for a bit of a cat-and-mouse arc.

What will 'High Potential' season 2 be about?

There are a few elements in play for season 2 of "High Potential", though there's no clear-cut summary for what's coming up just yet. Showrunner Rob Harthan has offered some commentary as far as what's in the works for the series, including some hints toward a more complex "big bad" that might surface in the new season.

"I love a good serialized villain," he told The Wrap.

Season 1 ended with a couple of big cliffhangers, including the reveal that Morgan's ex-husband, Roman, is definitely alive. With that in mind, Harthan doesn't want to leave audiences hanging too long.

The plan for season 2 is to get into that mystery right away, while also weaving in an entirely new threat: a serial killer who seems to have taken an interest in Morgan. That includes diving deeper into Morgan’s backstory, her complicated co-parenting relationship with Ludo and Roman’s potential reappearance.

"I think the audience has a real appetite to find out what really happened [between them]," Harthan said in an interview with TVLine. “What was it like the day they sat down and had a conversation about what wasn’t working? How did they decide how they should co-parent? What caused that? So now it’s our job to come up with a story."

Giving the second season additional episodes to breathe can go a long way toward establishing those storylines and much more, and it's something that even star Katilyn Olson is "excited" about, in addition to the ability to "explore the relationships between characters more."

"A first season, you really have to give the main character most of the heavy lifting, because that’s the person that you’re interested in," she told EW. "I know that people are excited to dig into all of our other wonderful actors and their characters’ background, so I think that that’ll be really fun to do."