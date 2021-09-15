Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream sees the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City begin their 21/22 UEFA Champions League campaign and seek to finally win the Big Cup.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig channel, start time The Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream takes place today (Wednesday, September 15).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus or TUDN via Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It's no secret that Manchester City are desperate to win the Champions League, and coming so close last season only to fall at the final hurdle stung both the players and the fans. This season, the expectation on Pep Guardiola's men to lift the trophy will be enormous.

No wonder, with a squad so stacked with talent many would argue that even Manchester City's B-team could make a pretty good fist of the tournament. There are definitely plenty of reasons for Manchester City supporters to feel confident that this year could finally be theirs.

Big-money summer recruit Jack Grealish is settling into the team nicely, though the failure to secure a replacement forward for the outgoing Sergio Aguero could come back to bite the team. Nevertheless, City have started the season in good form. They may sit fifth in the PL table, but they've only lost a single game from four and have scored 11 in the process while conceding just a solitary goal.

Manchester City haven't failed to make it out of the CL group stage since the 12/13 season, and while they face a tricky run this year with games against PSG and Club Bruges to come, that streak seems highly unlikely to be broken. In fact, Manchester City last lost a Champions League group stage match in September 2018 — winning 13 and drawing four since — so the omens are very good.

RB Leipzig will definitely come into this game as the underdog, and their rocky domestic form doesn't inspire much confidence, either. The German side have started the season poorly, winning one and losing three including a 1-4 defeat to Bayern Munich last week. Afterwards, manager Jesse Marsch claimed his side might not be ready for its next match — a quite extraordinary post-match comment.

Still, they do have quality in their side, including Portugal international Andre Silva up front, Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo, Hungarian defender Willi Orban and Swedish forward Emil Forsberg. The first three of those will all expect to start here, while Forsberg is likely to come off the bench at some stage.

City have few injuries to worry about, meaning , Pep Guardiola will have the luxury of worrying about who to leave out. With Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne now fit, Jack Grealish in form, and Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez underused so far this season, he's hardly lacking in options.

Will Manchester City put the bad memories of last season's Champions League final behind them? You can find out by watching a Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

You might also want to check out our full guide for how to watch Champions League 21/22, for info on where to find live streams for all the games in the world's top club soccer competition.

How to watch the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream wherever you are

The Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream on Paramount Plus or on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can also access the two channels with Fubo.TV. The Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.View Deal

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services for sports fans, since it has all of the local networks and a ton of niche sports channels. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

How to watch the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream in the U.K.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this is included in the free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.