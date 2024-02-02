Man Utd vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man Utd vs West Ham live stream should be a thrilling encounter between two sides separated by just a single point in the Premier League table — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Man Utd vs West Ham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man Utd vs West Ham live stream takes place on Sunday, February 4.

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 5)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Man Utd’s habit of winning dramatically was on full display in their midweek match against Wolves. It looked like the Red Devils had thrown away three points when Pedro Neto grabbed a 95th-minute equalizer, but a curling strike from 18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo snatched the win for Man Utd at the death. Now the side returns to the iconic Old Trafford with the opportunity to break into the top six if they can beat their next opponent.

West Ham are unbeaten in six EPL matches with wins against Arsenal, Wolves and Man Utd during that spell, and yet that mood around the club is turning a little sour. That’s partially because of a trio of frustrating draws in quick succession, but also because performances under manager David Moyes have been generally poor for much of the season. Nevertheless, it’s hard to complain too much when you’re sitting pretty in 6th position.

Can Man Utd follow up their latest win with another three points? Or will West Ham’s unbeaten streak continue? You’ll have to watch a Man Utd vs West Ham live stream to find out, and we’ve got all the details you need to tune in from anywhere down below.

How to watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream wherever you are

The Man Utd vs West Ham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

How to watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

