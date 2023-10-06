Man Utd vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man Utd vs Brentford live stream feels like a must-win game for Erik ten Hag even at this early stage of the season — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

Man Utd vs Brentford live stream, date, time, channels The Man Utd vs Brentford live stream takes place Saturday (Oct. 7).

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Oct. 8)

The mood around Old Trafford is far from optimistic at the minute as the Red Devils have made their worst start to a Premier League season in more than 30 years after losing four of their opening seven games. Further adding to Erik ten Hag’s woes are back-to-back defeats in the Champions League to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray. A mounting injury list is at least partially to blame, but results must improve quickly, otherwise, ten Hag will start to seriously feel the pressure.

Brentford also come into this match having endured a difficult start to the new Premier League season. The Bees have only won this season — against 10-man Fulham — and are currently on a streak of three defeats from their last four games in all competitions. Lackluster performances against the likes of Everton and Nottm Forest have suggested that the continued absence of forward Ivan Toney due to a betting ban is being felt, but manager Thomas Frank will need to quickly find a way to win without him as it’s not due back till late January.

The Man Utd vs Brentford live stream could be considered a high-stakes game. Man Utd badly need a win to boost the rapidly souring mood, but Brentford could also really do with the three points to lift themselves up the table. You won’t want to miss this one, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch from anywhere down below.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Brentford live stream wherever you are

The Man Utd vs Brentford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.











How to watch the Man Utd vs Brentford live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Man Utd vs Brentford live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month, but you can get 50% off your first month - and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Man Utd vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. Plus, right now, Sling is offering your first month for half price.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Brentford live stream in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there will be no Man Utd vs Brentford live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Brentford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Brentford live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Brentford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man Utd vs Brentford live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a VPN service.