Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEDT (Sep. 24)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Man City continued their 100% winning record with a 3-1 win away at West Ham last weekend – but it wasn't without an early scare. James Ward-Prowse gave the home team the lead, but Jérémy Doku, Bernardo Silva and the inevitable Erling Haaland made sure Pep Guardiola's side went home with all three points and their perfect start intact.

Nottm Forest find themselves in mid-table after a mixed start to their campaign, most recently recording their first stalemate against Burnley last Monday night. Steve Cooper's side went behind to Zeki Amdouni's first-half goal, but debutant Callum Hudson-Odoi's spectacular equaliser ensured the points were shared. An away game at the Etihad is a very different affair, though. Can the Tricky Trees spring a surprise?

How to watch the Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream wherever you are

The Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can you watch the Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there is no Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.K., as the match is not being broadcast live in the country.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $44.99/month or $449/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.