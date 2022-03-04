Man City vs Man Utd live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The weekend’s Premier League soccer ends with the two local rivals going head-to-head in the Man City vs Man Utd live stream.

Man City vs Man Utd live stream, date, time, channels The Man City vs Man Utd live stream takes place on Sunday (March 6).

► Time 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 p.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV, or on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Manchester derby will have huge ramifications for the title race and the battle to be in next season’s Champions League.

Not so long ago, Pep Guardiola’s side looked certain to retain their Premier League title. Now they could go into the Manchester derby just three points ahead of Liverpool, if the Merseysiders beat West Ham on Saturday. We’ve come to expect tense and exciting encounters when these two meet, and this occasion is unlikely to be any different.

Manchester City comfortably saw off Peterborough in the FA Cup in the week, and do not have to worry too much about their Champions League meeting with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday: they are already 5-0 up in the tie. It means all their focus can be on defeating their local rivals and holding on to top spot.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been under a lot of pressure from fans underwhelmed by performances under Ralf Rangnick. They have, though, had a whole week to prepare, as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesborough in the previous round.

Midfielder Scott McTominay should have recovered from illness sufficiently to at least make the Manchester United squad, and may well return to the starting 11. Edinson Cavani, however, is still working to recover from the groin injury that has seen him out since the team’s 1-1 draw with Burnley in February.

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake were substituted at halftime on Tuesday for what their manager described as “medical reasons.” Ake was said to have picked up a “knock,” while Dias “was not feeling good in his leg.”

Manchester City have only ever done the league double over Manchester United once before under Guardiola, doing so back in 2018-2019. A win for the visitors would match a the run of four consecutive away victories they achieved against their neighbours between November 1993 and November 2000. What's more, the Manchester derby is the Premier League fixture with the most away wins — 21 times the away team has left with a victory.

Can Ronaldo and co. add to that tally, or will Kevin De Bryune and his teammates maintain their gap at the top? Find out by watching the Man City vs Man Utd live stream and we will show you how to do so below.

And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream wherever you are

The Man City vs Man Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream on NBC and on the NBC website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. For a start, there's Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering a three-day free trial.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man City vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Man Utd live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.