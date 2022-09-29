Man City vs Man Utd live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

Sunday’s Premier League action includes the huge Man City vs Man Utd live stream — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Man City vs Man Utd live stream date, time, channels The Man City vs Man Utd live stream takes place Sunday, October 2.

► Time 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The Manchester Derby is always an exciting occasion and the summer signings from both teams only add to that. How will the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Erling Harland fare in this environment?

And what about new Man Utd boss Eric ten Hag? He faces selection dilemmas, most notably over Harry Maguire following his mistakes for England against Germany and Cristiano Ronaldo. Anthony Martial is unavailable through injury, with Marcus Rashford and Donny van de Beek also doubts.

Ten Hag’s opposite number, Pep Guardiola, is likely to still be without Aymeric Laporte, although the Spanish defender has now returned to training following his injury. John Stones picked up an injury on England duty and will miss out, as will midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Man City come into the game in excellent form at the Etihad. They have won their last 7 Premier League home matches. A win on Sunday would give them their third consecutive league win over their neighbours. The visitors are in good form though. Man Utd have won their last 4 Premier League games, including notable wins over Liverpool and Arsenal. They had lost four league games in a row before then.

Man City go into the weekend second, ahead of Tottenham on goal difference and behind Arsenal by just 1 point. Depending on the result of Saturday’s North London Derby, City could be top of the league by the end of the weekend. Beating local rivals will be the main motivation though.

Can they do that in front of their own fans, or will it be the Red half of the city celebrating full time? Find out by watching the Man City vs Man Utd live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream wherever you are

The Man City vs Man Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Get three months extra free on ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man City vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).