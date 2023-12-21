Man City vs Fluminense live stream: How to watch Club World Cup final online for free

The Man City vs Fluminense live stream in the Club World Cup final represents one game to declare the best team on Earth. City may start as favorites, but their recent form is patchy, so this is not to be missed — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE.

Man City vs Fluminense live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Fluminense live stream takes place Friday, Dec. 22.

► Time: 6 p.m. GMT / 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 20)

• FREE — Watch on FIFA+ YouTube (Global)

• FREE — L'Equipe in France

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Man City are struggled to exert the sort of control their head coach demands. They look unusually vulnerable and, with Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and fit-again Kevin De Bruyne likely to be absent, we're likely to see a similarly funky lineup to the one that beat reigning Asian Champions League winners Urawa Reds on Tuesday.

Surprisingly, for one of Brazil's most famous clubs, Fluminense's Copa Libertadores triumph in early November was the first time crowned South American champions. Former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo rejoined his former club in February to help make that happen. Watch out for forward John Kennedy who got the winner against Boca Juniors in the Copa final and bagged another in the semis of this competition against CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly.

With the tournament set for a major overhaul in time for the next edition in 2025, whoever wins can legitimately call themselves world champions for over 18 months. You won’t want to miss the dramatic Man City vs Fluminense Club World Cup final, and we’ve all the details you need to watch from anywhere down below.

How to watch the Man City vs Fluminense live stream wherever you are

As you'll read below, the Man City vs Fluminense live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual streaming service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to FIFA's YouTube channel, L'Equipe TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch a Man City vs Fluminense FREE live stream in the U.S. and worldwide

The 2023 Club World Cup final between Man City vs Fluminense is being live streamed on YouTube in loads of countries around the world, including the U.S., Australia, Canada and New Zealand. YouTube is, of course, completely free to watch and compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there. However, that free stream isn't available everywhere. If you find yourself in a territory where the YouTube stream is blocked, then you might want to try a VPN, as per the instructions below. Our favorite is ExpressVPN.

There's also good news for viewers based in France: they'll be able to watch a FREE Man City vs Fluminense live stream, courtesy of L'Equipe.

Traveling outside France? No problem – use our favorite football VPN to unblock your favored stream from overseas. Details just above.

How to watch the Man City vs Fluminense live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) has the Man City vs Fluminense live stream in the U.K. as well as being the exclusive home of the entire Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League tournaments in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow the Man City vs Fluminense live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.