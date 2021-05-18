MacBook Pro 2021 release date leak — we have bad news

We expected two new MacBook Pros to arrive this year — a new 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 and a 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 — both with mini-LED displays and other upgrades. But that date may need to be changed to next year.

According to a paywalled preview from Digitimes that will get a fuller report tomorrow (May 18), the new MacBook Pros "may get postponed until 2022, according to industry sources." The new MacBook Pro release date was previously tipped for the second half of this year.

MacBook Pro 2021: Everything you need to know

The best laptops right now

Framework Laptop review (hands on): Meet the anti-MacBook Pro

The outlet doesn't specifically say MacBook Pro, but up until now the new mini-LED display tech has been rumored for the Pro lineup. The iPad Pro 2021 is the first mobile device in Apple's lineup to feature a mini-LED display — a feature that has multiple benefits. The 12.9-inch panel leverages 10,000 LEDs to deliver up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness along with a 1 million-to-1 contrast ratio.

Presumably, the 14-inch and 16-inch displays on the new MacBook Pros will offer similar benefits, especially for photography and video editing, but it's possible that both models are getting pushed back to next year.

Those aren't the only upgrades on tap for the new MacBook Pros. Previous reports point to the return of MagSafe charging on the MacBook Pro, as well as an HDMI port and SD Card slot. These are welcome enhancements for those who have despised dongle life for the past few years.

On the inside, the new MacBook Pros are said to feature Apple's new Apple M2 chip with serious power. Made using a 4nm process, the M2 chip is tipped to come with 12 CPU cores, four more than the current M1. There would be eight cores for high-performance tasks and four cores for less demanding ones.

Plus, the 7- to 8-core GPU of the M1 chip will be increased to a hefty 16 cores on the M2. This should result in much more graphics power and likely very impressive gameplay on mainstream titles.

What's not clear at all from this preliminary report is whether Apple will delay the laptops altogether or simply hold back from rolling out mini-LED displays this year. Because of Digitimes' mixed track record on rumors, we would not write off a mini-LED MacBook for this year.

We'll check out the publication's full report tomorrow and report back on anything new we learn.