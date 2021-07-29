Lollapalooza 2021 live stream: How to watch Tyler the Creator, Post Malone and more

No need to book a plane ticket to Chicago — you can watch the Lollapalooza 2021 live stream because the musical festival is streaming on Hulu, starting today.

This year's Lollapalooza festival features some of music's biggest stars, led by headliners Tyler the Creator, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus and the Foo Fighters. Other performers in the lineup include Megan Thee Stallion, Journey, Modest Mouse and Young Thug.

Lollapalooza is one of the biggest musical festivals in the U.S. Last year's event was postponed/canceled for the first time since 2005. The festival first began 30 years ago, in 1991, featuring alternative rock, heavy metal, punk rock, hip hop, and electronic music, among other genres.

Hulu is the festival's exclusive streaming partner and will be broadcasting live from Chicago's Grant Park on all four days.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Lollapalooza 2021 live stream, including lineup and schedule.

How to watch Lollapalooza 2021 on Hulu

Lollapalooza 2021 streams on Hulu starting Thursday, July 29 at 1 p.m. ET.

It will stream on all four days, through Sunday, from 1 p.m. ET to midnight.

Hulu is only available in the U.S. The app is accessible from a TV, phone, tablet or laptop.

1-Month Free Trial Hulu offers a huge library of TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives like Oscar winner Nomadland. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service FREE for a month, after which a subscription costs just $5.99.View Deal

How to watch Lollapalooza 2021 in the UK, Canada and Australia

Lollapalooza 2021 is streaming exclusively on Hulu, and Hulu is only available in the U.S.

If you're a Hulu subscriber who is traveling abroad, you'll need help accessing the service. Check out our guide to the best VPNs.

Lollapalooza 2021 lineup and schedule

Check out the official lineup for Lollapalooza 2021:

(Image credit: Lollapalooza)

Here's a schedule of headliners and notable performers, by day (all times Eastern Time):

Thursday

2 p.m. - Aly & AJ

5:45 p.m. - Black Pumas

6 p.m. - Jimmy Eat World

9:45 p.m. - Miley Cyrus

Friday

7:45 p.m. - Roddy Rich

9:45 p.m. - Marshmello

9:45 p.m. - Tyler the Creator

Saturday

7:30 p.m. - Limp Bizkit

7:45 p.m. - Megan Thee Stallion

9:15 p.m. - Journey

9:45 p.m. - Post Malone

Sunday

5 p.m. - Young Thug

7 p.m. - Modest Mouse

9 p.m. - Foo Fighters

10 p.m. - DaBaby