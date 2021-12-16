Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream evokes memories of classic encounters and iconic pieces of commentary. Thanks to memories of “Collymore closing in,” this tends to be a fixture that catches the neutral’s eye.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream, date, time, channels Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream takes place today (December 16).

► Time 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The two teams find themselves in very different situations heading into their latest clash. Newcastle are stuck in the Premier League’s relegation zone and are at risk of being cut adrift before the January transfer window, and the chance to use their newly arrived funds to bolster their squad arrives. Liverpool, though, are firmly set on wrestling back the title from Manchester City and are well on course to do so.

Recent form highlights the contrasting positions of the two sides. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions. Newcastle, meanwhile, have only won one of theirs — a 1-0 victory over Burnley at St. James’ Park. Callum Wilson carries much of the goalscoring burden.

Newcastle fans in search of some pre-match hope should also avoid looking at the head-to-head results. While the teams battled out two draws last season, the Magpies have not won against the Reds since December 2015. Worse still, they have not won at Anfield since a League Cup tie in 1995 and have not won there in the league since April 1994. And, well, we know about those 4-3 games in the following years.

Furthermore, Mo Salah goes into Wednesday night’s game in seemingly unstoppable form. Diego Jota is available again following a knock, as is Roberto Firminio, who has missed the last eight games through injury. Manager Jurgen Klopp said that young midfielder Curtis Jones had also completed a “partial” session with the team and that “getting two players back of this calibre is obviously good news.” Divock Origi will miss out, though, with a knee injury.

Newcastle have midfielder Federico Fernandez out with a thigh injury, and defender Paul Dummett is also unavailable. Sean Longstaff is though set to return to the matchday squad. The midfielder was left out against Leicester. New manager Eddie Howe has also backed Jamaal Lascelles to remain as Newcastle captain, saying the under-fire defender “has my full support in that role.”

Whatever the stats and form say, the Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream usually brings with it huge emotion, passion, and drama. We will show you how to watch it below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.



How to watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Peacock In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.