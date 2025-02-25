Where to buy RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 gaming laptops — live updates and stock checker

Today's the day! You'll be able to pre-order RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 gaming laptops starting at today at around 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. GMT.

And with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and the recent RTX 5070 Ti desktop GPUs already making their debut (and selling out just as fast), you best believe that RTX 50-series gaming laptops will be highly in demand too. That's why I'm here to help you secure one.

If you're looking to get your hands on one, pre-ordering is your best bet. Prices for an RTX 5090-equipped laptop start at $2,899, an RTX 5080 from $2,199, RTX 5070 Ti from $1,599 and an RTX 5070 from $1,299. Judging by previous listings, however, expect these prices to jump.

Unlike Nvidia's latest desktop graphics cards, there should be plenty more gaming laptops in stock. Still, it's worth nabbing the laptop you want from the get-go. Expect stock from major retailers in the U.S. and the U.K., including from places like Dell itself!

We've rounded up the best places to buy your RTX 50-series gaming laptop of choice, all to make sure you get the chance to place your pre-orders. We'll be updating this live blog with all the latest!

WHERE TO BUY RTX 50 SERIES GAMING LAPTOPS IN USA

RTX 50-series gaming laptops: $1,299 at Amazon Nothing live yet on Amazon, but as always, plenty of stock will be available on the big A.

RTX 50-series gaming laptops: $1,299 at Best Buy Best Buy already has plenty of listings for many RTX 50-series gaming laptops, including from Asus and HP. You'll find everything from an RTX 5070 to an RTX 5090 gaming rig.

RTX 50-series gaming laptops: $1,299 at BHPhoto B&H Photo also has plenty of RTX 50-series laptop listings, including from MSI, Lenovo and Asus. You'll find RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5090 gaming rigs here.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 50 SERIES GAMING LAPTOPS IN UK