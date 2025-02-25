Where to buy RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 gaming laptops — live updates and stock checker
Here's where to buy RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 gaming laptops
Today's the day! You'll be able to pre-order RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 gaming laptops starting at today at around 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. GMT.
And with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and the recent RTX 5070 Ti desktop GPUs already making their debut (and selling out just as fast), you best believe that RTX 50-series gaming laptops will be highly in demand too. That's why I'm here to help you secure one.
If you're looking to get your hands on one, pre-ordering is your best bet. Prices for an RTX 5090-equipped laptop start at $2,899, an RTX 5080 from $2,199, RTX 5070 Ti from $1,599 and an RTX 5070 from $1,299. Judging by previous listings, however, expect these prices to jump.
Unlike Nvidia's latest desktop graphics cards, there should be plenty more gaming laptops in stock. Still, it's worth nabbing the laptop you want from the get-go. Expect stock from major retailers in the U.S. and the U.K., including from places like Dell itself!
We've rounded up the best places to buy your RTX 50-series gaming laptop of choice, all to make sure you get the chance to place your pre-orders. We'll be updating this live blog with all the latest!
Recent updates
If you wanted to jump the queue — Preorders may officially open at 9am, but the HP Omen Max 16 with RTX 5080 is already available to preorder at Best Buy — $2.899!
WHERE TO BUY RTX 50 SERIES GAMING LAPTOPS IN USA
- Amazon: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Best Buy: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- B&H Photo: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Dell: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Newegg: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
Nothing live yet on Amazon, but as always, plenty of stock will be available on the big A.
Best Buy already has plenty of listings for many RTX 50-series gaming laptops, including from Asus and HP. You'll find everything from an RTX 5070 to an RTX 5090 gaming rig.
B&H Photo also has plenty of RTX 50-series laptop listings, including from MSI, Lenovo and Asus. You'll find RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5090 gaming rigs here.
Newegg and loads of RTX 50-series gaming laptops listed, including from Asus, MSI and laptop customizer Dream Machines.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 50 SERIES GAMING LAPTOPS IN UK
- Amazon: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Box: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Currys: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- eBuyer: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Laptops Direct: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Overclockers UK: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
Box lists plenty of RTX 50-series gaming laptops from Asus already, including an RTX 5080 ROG Zephyrus G14.
Currys haven't listed RTX 50-series gaming laptops just yet, but there will be plenty to come.
eBuyer offers up a fair number of RTX 50-series gaming laptop listings from Asus and MSI already.
Overclockers boasts RTX 50-series gaming laptops from MSI, Acer and Razer, and those prices are already looking quite high...
There aren't listings at Amazon yet, but not to worry; RTX 50-series gaming laptops will appear.
LIVE: LATEST UPDATES
The first of B&H's stock has gone live — the $2,699 ROG Strix Scar 18 with RTX 5070 Ti
NEWEGG PREORDERS ARE NOW LIVE
Starting from $1,719 for the RTX 5070 Ti armed Dream Machines laptop. Go go go!
BREAKING: Nvidia RTX 50-series gaming laptops are official available to preorder
Time to flex those clicking fingers. The RTX 50-series gaming laptops are now available to preorder!
One thing we did see during the RTX 5090 and 5080 chaos is that in the masses of people flocking to buy one, websites will fail to load with the sheer amount of people. So I’ll keep on top of whenever websites are working with stock and keep you posted live, so stick with me here.
In the meantime, try all these links and good luck!
Going for the top of the mountain? Here are the RTX 5090 laptops I'd go for first
Well well well, big spender! Let's find you an RTX 5090 powerhouse that will do the job here while offering a (somewhat) more decent price.
Yes, I know the ROG Zephyrus G16 is $100 cheaper, but we're looking for maximum performance here — and we already know that thinner aluminum shell is going to bring a reduced wattage going to the GPU in that more premium shell. So let's get you the maximum for gaming here!
Never thought I'd be saying this, but the cheapest price I've found so far on RTX 5090 gaming laptops in the UK...is Razer!?
Looking for an RTX 5080 laptop? Here are my best picks
In terms of price-to-performance, one stands out in the US, and one shines in the UK.
This one is already available for pre-order, and its the cheapest RTX 5080 laptop you can get in the US. No compromise to other specs though — Intel Core Ultra 9 series 2, 32GB DDR5 RAM, terabyte of storage and a crisp 2560 x 1600-pixel 16-inch panel with a smooth 240Hz refresh rate.
The best price on an RTX 5080 gaming laptop in the UK comes for the MSI Vector 16. Near identical specs to the HP one in the US, but with an MSI badge and design on it!
The RTX 5070 Ti laptop to get in the UK
Meanwhile, you've got a lot of laptops to preorder over on Overclockers in Britain. But one sticks out — the £1,999 Acer Predator Helios 16 AI seems to be the optimal one for value for money while giving you peak performance with that RTX 5070 Ti.
From what I got to try of this machine, it's a very well put-together laptop with a premium build and great ergonomics. Chuck in the RTX 5070 Ti and this will be a monster of a machine.
This is the RTX 5070 Ti laptop I'd buy
RTX 50-series gaming laptops are about to go on sale and Best Buy has quite a few up for pre-order, at a variety of prices.
While the early RTX 5090 models are a bit too pricey for my blood ($4,000 and up), I just found this great 16-inch RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop from Asus for a cool $1,899!
This looks like a decent deal on a brand-new Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. While we haven't had a chance to review this model yet, it looks like a great way to lay hands on an RTX 50-series laptop for under $2,000.
Tip #2: Create an account and pre-save your payment details
All to often I see a lot of people fall at the last hurdle of buying a high-demand product because they didn't set up a store account before.
Whether it's B&H, Best Buy or anyone else, take the time now to setup an account and pre-fill in all your payment and address details. That way, everything is saved and you can just click through all of this — instead of trying to feverishly type it out while the stock drains away.
Tip #1: Start refreshing a few minutes before
Anyway, where was I? Oh yes! Advice on how to secure your laptop when the preorders are supposed to go live. The first tip comes from the last time I had to join a rush to buy a laptop. Given the timing of this launch seems particularly strict (though HP clearly didn't get the memo), then the queueing system should start at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm GMT on the dot.
If that's the case, it pays to start refreshing the product page of your chosen system a few minutes before — that way you can hopefully be one of the first to see that "coming soon" button change to "add to cart."
BREAKING: HP HAS JUMPED THE GUN!
Here we were, thinking that it would be a scramble at 9am ET. But the HP Omen Max 16 with RTX 5080 is already available to preorder at Best Buy — $2.899!
It's the final countdown
Welcome! We’re kicking off this live blog with all the must-watch drops and advice on how to secure yours.
With the launch of the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti GPUs, one thing is clear—demand is sky-high, but supply is tight. Fortunately, the story is different for RTX 50-series gaming laptops, with a variety of configurations already lined up from Acer, Asus, HP, MSI, Razer, and more.
And here’s the big news: pre-orders open in less than an hour — at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. GMT! That means this is your last chance to browse, compare models, and bookmark your preferred listing. Be ready to secure your pick the moment the floodgates open!
RTX 50-series gaming laptops — here's why I think they'll be worth the upgrade
