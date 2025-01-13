Nvidia RTX 50-series gaming laptops spotted at Best Buy — here's how much you'll be paying

After Nvidia finally announced its RTX 50-series graphics cards during CES 2025, many wondered when we'd start seeing RTX 50-powered gaming laptops come into the fold. Now, we have a good idea thanks to listings spotted at Best Buy.

Spotted by Wccftech, Best Buy has listed RTX 50-powered gaming laptops, including laptops from Asus and HP. While they're currently "Coming Soon" and not available to purchase, we now know the general pricing for several RTX 50-series laptop GPUs.

According to the listings, an RTX 5090-equipped gaming laptop will cost around $4,000, an RTX 5080 ranging from $2,600 to $3,000 and an RTX 5070 Ti for around or just under $2,000. These laptops also come equipped with Intel Core Ultra HX or AMD Ryzen AI 9 CPUs.

Of course, pricing is based on the laptop itself and other specs, including the CPU, display and the amount of RAM and storage used.

Laptop versions of the RTX 50-series GPUs are expected to land in March, so these gaming laptops from Asus and HP are expected to arrive around this time.

Here's the nine laptops currently listed at Best Buy, including their price:

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (Intel Core Ultra 9 HX/RTX 5090): $4,199

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (Intel Core Ultra 9/RTX 5090): $3,999

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (Intel Core Ultra 9/RTX 5080): $3,199

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX/RTX 5080): $2,999

Asus ROG Strix G18 (Intel Core Ultra 9 HX/RTX 5080): $2,899

HP Omen Max (Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX/RTX 5080): $2,699

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX/RTX 5070 Ti): $2,199

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (Intel Core Ultra 9/RTX 5070): $1,999

Asus ROG Strix G16 (AMD Ryzen 9 HX/RTX 5070 Ti): $1,899

It hardly comes as a surprise that both RTX 5090-equipped laptops from Asus will cost a pretty penny, seeing this is the strongest GPU on the market. However, the difference in pricing between RTX 5080 models is interesting, with a $500 gap between the Zephyrus G16 and HP Omen Max sporting the same GPU.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are sure to be more gaming laptops listed as we get closer to Nvidia's 50-series laptop GPU launch in March, but in the meantime, we now know the prices to expect with each RTX 50-powered gaming laptop.

Are RTX 50-series gaming laptops too pricey?

Considering that many of the best gaming laptops today, including the Alienware m18 R2, that sport an RTX 4090 will set you back around $4,000, it's clear that Nvidia has tried to keep pricing similar to that of its previous RTX 40-series GPUs.

Nvidia revealed the pricing for its new generation of laptop GPUs, and they match the prices of the previous generation. It's important to note, however, that Nvidia's DLSS 4 graphical upscaling tech to deliver better graphics and higher framerates means that you'll get more out of the lower bracket of GPUs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU name Starting price Graphics memory RTX 5090 $2,899 24GB GDDR7 RTX 5080 $2,199 16GB GDDR7 RTX 5070 Ti $1,599 12GB GDDR7 RTX 5070 $1,299 8GB GDDR7

For example, an RTX 5070 Ti is expected to boast around the same graphical power as an RTX 4090, and it's all thanks to AI. With this in mind, many looking for high-end gaming but don't want to spend a small fortune may want to keep RTX 50-series gaming laptops on their radar, as they'll get a lot out of a sub-$2,000 RTX 5070 Ti-equipped gaming laptop.

While we wait for RTX 50-series laptops to launch, RTX 50 desktop GPUs are set to arrive this January. We got a chance to play games on a Nvidia RTX 5090, and the hype is real.