Walmart Black Friday deals live blog — PS5 restock, $109 Apple Watch and more

(Image credit: Walmart) If you want a dirt cheap streamer, Walmart has the Google Chromecast (3rd Gen) on sale for just $19. I'd recommend the Chromecast over Walmart's Onn 1080p Streamer (which is on sale for $14) because the Chromecast is simply a better device for just $5 more. Google Chromecast 3rd Gen: was $30 now $19 @ Walmart

(Image credit: Walmart) Black Friday is the best time of year to renew your PlayStation Plus membership. Why? Because now is when you see the lowest prices. For example, you can buy 12 months right now for just $39. Outside of Black Friday, I generally don't see deals on PS Plus memberships. You might see 3-month discounts here and there on major holidays, but right now you can get a full year! PlayStation Plus 1-Year: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

(Image credit: Sony) The Sony WH1000XM4 (doesn't the name just roll off your tongue) are the best headphones you can buy. It's rare they go on sale, but right now you can get them for just $249, which is their lowest price ever. They outperform a lot of the competition and their touch controls and 30-hour battery life (with active noise cancellation on) are unbeatable. Would I take these to the gym or wear them while on the treadmill? Probably not. But for everything else — these are the 'phones you want. Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

(Image credit: Samsung) Chromebooks have a bed rep of being cheap and underpowered. While some of them indeed are, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy, especially if you're on a tight budget. It lasted 10.5 hours in our testing and its aluminum top makes it stand out from the rest of those inexpensive, plastic Chromebooks. Performance-wise, it's great for everyday tasks and Web-based work. Samsung Chromebook 4: was $284 now $126 @ Walmart