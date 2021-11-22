Live
Walmart Black Friday deals live blog — PS5 restock, $109 Apple Watch and more
Get ready for PS5 restocks and epic Walmart Black Friday deals
Walmart Black Friday deals will begin in just a few hours. This is the final Walmart Deals for Days event and Walmart is saving its best Black Friday deals for last. The retailer will have PS5/Xbox Series X restocks, $159 AirPods Pro, and a 70-inch 4K TV for just $398.
Walmart Plus members will get exclusive first dibs on the first round of deals, which start at 3 p.m. ET. Members will also have access to the PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock, which start at 4 p.m. ET. Everyone else will be able to shop these Walmart Black Friday deals beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Walmart Black Friday Deals: Top Sales Now
- PS5: for $499 (4pm ET; Walmart Plus members)
- Xbox Series X: for $499 (4pm ET; Walmart Plus members)
- Apple Watch 3: was $199 now $109 (3pm ET, Walmart Plus members)
- Onn Streaming Stick: was $25 now $14
- PlayStation Plus 1-Year: was $59 now $39
- Samsung Chromebook 4: was $284 now $126
- Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $249
If you want a dirt cheap streamer, Walmart has the Google Chromecast (3rd Gen) on sale for just $19. I'd recommend the Chromecast over Walmart's Onn 1080p Streamer (which is on sale for $14) because the Chromecast is simply a better device for just $5 more.
Google Chromecast 3rd Gen: was $30 now $19 @ Walmart
Black Friday is the best time of year to renew your PlayStation Plus membership. Why? Because now is when you see the lowest prices. For example, you can buy 12 months right now for just $39. Outside of Black Friday, I generally don't see deals on PS Plus memberships. You might see 3-month discounts here and there on major holidays, but right now you can get a full year!
PlayStation Plus 1-Year: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
The Sony WH1000XM4 (doesn't the name just roll off your tongue) are the best headphones you can buy. It's rare they go on sale, but right now you can get them for just $249, which is their lowest price ever. They outperform a lot of the competition and their touch controls and 30-hour battery life (with active noise cancellation on) are unbeatable. Would I take these to the gym or wear them while on the treadmill? Probably not. But for everything else — these are the 'phones you want.
Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart
Chromebooks have a bed rep of being cheap and underpowered. While some of them indeed are, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy, especially if you're on a tight budget. It lasted 10.5 hours in our testing and its aluminum top makes it stand out from the rest of those inexpensive, plastic Chromebooks. Performance-wise, it's great for everyday tasks and Web-based work.
Samsung Chromebook 4: was $284 now $126 @ Walmart
Greeting, folks! I'm Louis, deals editor at Tom's Guide, and I'll be guiding you through Walmart's Black Friday deals event today. I'm a native New Yorker, drink my coffee black, and I've been covering Black Friday deals for over 10 years. That said — one of the deals I'm most psyched about for today is this 70-inch 4K Roku TV, which will go on sale for just $398. If you're not familiar with Onn, it's Walmart's own brand. If you're nit-picky about video quality, this TV isn't for you. However, if you want a big-screen 4K TV for cheap — this is perfect. I also like this TV because it runs on the Roku platform (which is my favorite streaming platform).
Onn 70-inch 4K Roku TV: for $398 @ Walmart
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.