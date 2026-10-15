I’m benchmarking Nvidia RTX Spark LIVE: Testing CPU, GPU, AI and gaming performance

Welcome to the benchmark thunderdome. Nvidia RTX Spark is here — I’m now allowed to tell you about my last week testing it, and benchmark it for you live.

This isn’t just a new laptop chip — it’s an Arm-based Grace CPU glued to a Blackwell RTX GPU sharing up to 128GB of unified memory. If you want a diary of my thoughts and experiences all throughout the past seven days, I’ve written about my week living with RTX Spark.

But this live blog is for those who want numbers-based answers to the key claims Nvidia has made: does it run games? How fast is that CPU? Can that local AI capability automate your life? Is the Arm emulation as good as they say? Does it really have all-day battery life?

I’ve been testing this Surface Laptop Ultra in my lab all week, and while I can’t tell you my thoughts on the hardware itself, for the next few hours, I can share everything I found out about the chip itself.

Keep this page open. Let’s break some silicon.