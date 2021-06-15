Nintendo Direct E3 2021 live blog: Breath of the Wild 2 and all the big news

Today is the time for Nintendo to shine at E3 2021, with the Nintendo Direct showcase followed by the Nintendo Treehouse Live presentation.

The Nintendo Direct live stream will start at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. BST, and can be found on YouTube. We've embedded the video below for your viewing pleasure.

Going by the leaks and rumors so far, we can expect a lot of Nintendo Switch games to make an appearance. But we're hoping for a proper look at The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which hasn't popped up since E3 2019. Rumors so far suggest we'll see a gameplay reveal for the sequel to one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

And we've also got our fingers crossed for the reveal of the much-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro. The jury is still out on whether an upgraded Switch capable of some form of 4K gaming will actually be unveiled, but we'll find out shortly.

As such, make sure to follow this live blog as we'll bring you all the latest Nintendo Direct news as it happens. While you wait, why not check out the biggest E3 announcements so far, complete with their respective trailers.