Nintendo Direct E3 2021 live blog: Breath of the Wild 2 and all the big news
We're hoping for a proper look at The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and maybe even the Nintendo Switch Pro.
Today is the time for Nintendo to shine at E3 2021, with the Nintendo Direct showcase followed by the Nintendo Treehouse Live presentation.
The Nintendo Direct live stream will start at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. BST, and can be found on YouTube. We've embedded the video below for your viewing pleasure.
Going by the leaks and rumors so far, we can expect a lot of Nintendo Switch games to make an appearance. But we're hoping for a proper look at The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which hasn't popped up since E3 2019. Rumors so far suggest we'll see a gameplay reveal for the sequel to one of the best Nintendo Switch games.
And we've also got our fingers crossed for the reveal of the much-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro. The jury is still out on whether an upgraded Switch capable of some form of 4K gaming will actually be unveiled, but we'll find out shortly.
As such, make sure to follow this live blog as we'll bring you all the latest Nintendo Direct news as it happens. While you wait, why not check out the biggest E3 announcements so far, complete with their respective trailers.
Less than one hour to go! Make sure you're sat down with some popcorn and your Amiibos soon so you don't miss out any of the announcements.
One thing we will probably see more of today is the sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle — Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. You can watch the trailer for this unusual turn-based tactics game below.
If you need a quick recap of the highlights of what's appeared at E3 this year already, have a read of our E3 2021 biggest announcements story.
Hmmm. Given that the placeholder image for the Nintendo livestream mentions that it's "focussed exclusively on Nintendo Switch software", perhaps we should temper our hopes of any Switch Pro news. Unless it's a double bluff of course...
The last E3 showcase was the Capcom one. While you wait for the Nintendo Direct, why not take a look at our recap of the event.
There don't seem to be any last-minute Switch Pro or Breath of the Wild 2 leaks doing the rounds; this may or may not be a sign of what's to come.
There are murmurs on Twitter that we should temper our expectations for this Nintendo Direct. So perhaps there won't be any huge reveals. We hope that's no the case, but time will tell!
If what I’m hearing is true, calm your expectations for the Nintendo Direct tomorrow. It sounds like so long as you don’t go in super hyped or expecting huge announcements, you’ll have a good time!June 15, 2021
We've got some four hours to wait before Nintendo Direct kicks off. That feeling? Well, it's excitement; E3 2021 has been rather good so far, so we're hoping Nintendo delivers a stellar show on a par with the E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.
