E3 2021 Capcom recap: Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, Ace Attorney and Street Fighter V Esports

It's E3 2021 and Capcom has concluded its livestream. Fans unfortunately did not get an inside look at Resident Evil 4 Remake or Pragmata. But there was some news on upcoming Monster Hunter titles as well as the Resident Evil Re:Verse multiplayer mode. It will be made available for free for anyone who bought Resident Evil Village.

It was a light show. The show also featured new content coming to Monster Hunter: Rise, the Japan-only Ace Attorney Chronicles coming to the West and more info on the Capcom Pro Tour and Street Fighter League.

Street Fighter V was first release back in 2016. Since then, Capcom has done an excellent job of updating the game with new characters and additional balance patches. The company has also been keeping a vibrant esports scene going thanks to the Capcom Pro Tour. And after some fan backlash, the company did implement better netcode for online play. Now fans have their eyes set on Street Fighter VI. Many are hoping that it brings back the sharp fighting action that was had on 1998's Street Fighter Alpha III. Unfortunately, Capcom had little to share about a potential sequel.

Last year, Capcom also announced Pragmata. Not much is known about the game other than the bonkers trailer. The game has since been delayed to 2023. Sadly, no further information was given.