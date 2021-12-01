LIVE: Cyber Week TV deals — the best sales right now

Refresh

(Image credit: Roku) A new TV needs new accessories to go with it, and it's good to see that Amazon still has the Roku Streambar on sale for $79. That's 38% off the usual price of $129, and a deal that's well worth snapping up before it ends. The Streambar serves a dual purpose — as well as giving your TV a much better audio performance, it also comes with Roku's full streaming platform built in, so you can access Netflix, Disney Plus and all the rest from one device. Roku Streambar: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

(Image credit: LG) Time's running out! If you haven't bought the LG C1 OLED TV during the Cyber Week TV deals, what are you waiting for? The deal is so good we even bought one, knowing $1,296 for a 55-inch OLED TV isn't something you see every day. There's no telling how long Amazon will keep the LG C1 at this low price now that Cyber Monday is technically over, nor how much stock will be left once Cyber Monday orders are fulfilled. The only way to guarantee you're getting this gorgeous OLED set for the best value and before you bunker down for the winter is to buy it now. 55" LG C1 OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon

(Image credit: TCL) We love the TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535) so much that it's been nestled in our best TVs guide ever since we reviewed it. It's a bargain at its usual price of $699, but right now Amazon has it on offer for just $449 — and that makes it a killer Cyber Week TV deal. This 2021 model has a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a QLED panel, plus Dolby Vision HDR support and a 60Hz refresh rate. As we said in our review, it delivers solid picture quality and great smart TV software at an unbeatable price. With $250 off, it's an even better purchase — you'll struggle to find a better 4K TV for less than $500. TCL 50" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $699 now $449 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Google) Our second-favorite streaming device is still on sale thanks to ongoing Cyber Week TV deals. Right now you can add the Chromecast with Google TV to your existing set, introducing a thorough smart TV platform and access to Google's services for cheap. The Chromecast with Google TV is just $39 at Best Buy in the white color. Hook up this dongle to your new television and get brilliant, vivid 4K streaming with HDR/Dolby Vision support and Dolby Atmos immersive sound. Access over 6,500 Android TV apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus and other top streaming services. In our review, we love the Chromecast's simple, intuitive interface and smart home integration. Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

(Image credit: Hisense) The Hisense U6G is a sweet QLED 4K smart TV, but it's usually priced just a little higher than value shoppers want to pay. Thanks to a Cyber Week deal that's still available, you can get the 55-inch Hisense U6G Android TV for under $500, making it the most affordable it's been all year. It's one of the few great deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday that is just as good a deal today, but it's not the only reason to buy this TV. That would be the beautiful QLED display, the richly-featured Android TV platform, and the one-two punch of Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound. You can get it for $150 off at Amazon, but you can find the same price at Best Buy and Walmart. Hisense 55" U6G Anroid TV: was $649 now $499 @ Amazon

(Image credit: TCL) The words 'Gaming TV' probably conjure up images of 4K screens with fast refresh rates — and if you've got a next-gen console, they should do. However not all consoles need such a serious setup. If you've got a Nintendo Switch, for instance, you might be fine with something like the TCL 3 Series Roku TV (32S327). This is a 32-inch Full HD set that's available at Amazon right now for $199; might be worth considering if you want a cheap set that does just enough on the gaming front, while also giving you built-in Roku streaming smarts. TCL 3 Series Roku TV: was $219 now $199 @ Amazon