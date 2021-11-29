LIVE: Cyber Monday deals 2021 — best deals still available now

Refresh

(Image credit: logitech) A new webcam is a small but thoughtful gift, especially right now when so many of us are still spending a lot of our time on video calls with friends, family, colleagues and students. Right now you can get a good deal on a pretty great webcam that will make you (or the lucky recipient) look and sound better on video calls. For a limited time, Amazon has the Logitech C920S webcam on sale for $59. That's a $10 saving on one of our favorite webcams, which delivers great 1080p picture quality and captures 1080p video at 30fps. Plus it has a sleek design, useful companion software, and a physical privacy shutter for added security. But hurry, this deal won't last long! Logitech C920S 1080p webcam: was $69 now $59

(Image credit: Samsung) Need a new Android tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale at Amazon for $499 for at least a few more hours, which saves you $150 off the price of this excellent Android slate. We named the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 as the best Android tablet "when price is no concern" on our best Android tablets list because of its beautiful 11-inch 120Hz display, remarkably thin and light design, and excellent 13-hour battery life. If you need a larger Android tablet the S7's big brother, the Galaxy Tab S7+, is also on sale for $729, which is a $200 savings. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $649 now $499

(Image credit: Garmin) As Monday winds down around us, some great Cyber Monday deals are still available. Case in point: The Garmin Forerunner 945 is still just $270 — that’s a savings of over $200! Garmin built this smartwatch for serious runners and triathletes. In our review we praised it for its excellent battery life and slim, light design that's great for multiple sports. It lets you track your performance, play music, check email/phone notifications, and generally do everything the also excellent Garmin Fenix 5 does for a cheaper price. And while it's still on sale for Cyber Monday, you can get one for even cheaper than usual. Garmin Forerunner 945: was $499 now $229

(Image credit: Apple) Hurry! Apple's newest wireless earbuds, the AirPods 3, are still $149 at Amazon. However on the page it says they're $169. To get your full discount, just add the AirPods to your basket and Amazon will knock another $20 off the price. These earbuds only launched in October, so seeing them nearly 20% off already is quite exciting. Apple's given them a new design compared to the previous generation, and has introduced Spatial Audio (sound that tracks the movement of your head), force sensor controllers as seen on the AirPods Pro, and a wireless charging case that's compatible with Apple's MagSafe chargers. Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $149

(Image credit: Samsung) Amazon is still selling the 50-inch Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV for $400 off its usual $1,299 price tag, which is a pretty good deal on this excellent 4K TV. The Samsung Frame is well-known for being designed to look like a picture frame, and the TV has some features to heighten the effect, including the option to display high-res works of art on the QLED 4K display and customizable magnetic bezels that let you change the color of the frame to match your decor. This model sports a 50-inch QLED panel capable of displaying HDR and 4K resolution. It also comes with built-in Amazon Alexa and support for Google Assistant, giving you some options for controlling your TV with your voice. Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV, 50-inch: was $1,299 now $897

(Image credit: Sony) We’re big fans of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. In fact, we rate these cans so highly that we’ve placed them at the top of our best wireless headphones roundup. That’s a pretty strong endorsement when you consider the fierce competition from Bose and Apple. The Sony WH-1000XM4 makes a compelling case for itself at full price, but right now you can grab these best-in-class wireless headphones with a $100 discount as Walmart is offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $249. This is an excellent price for headphones sporting fantastic active noise cancellation, a lengthy 30 hours of battery life and seriously impressive sound quality. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

(Image credit: Lenovo ) Killer Chromebook deal! Now we're talking. Right now Best Buy has the Lenovo Chromebook 3 14-inch for just $129. That's a whopping $160 off and one of the best Chromebook deals ever with this size display. Most cheap Chromebook deals come with puny 11-inch screens. The Chromebook 3 features a MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. And this is a full HD screen so you'll be able to surf the web and watch videos at a higher resolution than other cheapo Chromebooks. Lenovo Chromebook 3 14": was $289 now $129 @ Best Buy

(Image credit: Ninja ) Mmmm. Air fried things. Maybe I'm just really hungry right now but this Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 deal sounds really delicious right now. This device does it all, as it's a pressure cooker, air fryer and tender crisper in one. And you'll air fry with 75% less fat than traditional methods. Right now Walmart has this Ninja Foodi on sale for $149, down from $229, so we would act fast on this deal. It includes a 6.5-quart ceramic coated pot and 4-quart cook and crisp basket. Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1: was $229 now $149 @ Walmart

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey) Amazing MacBook deal! Stop what you're doing and go to Amazon right now because the MacBook Air M1 is on sale for just $149 off. That's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this configuration of Apple's laptop. The MacBook Air is a great laptop with fast M1 chip performance, a vibrant Retina Display and a comfy Magic Keyboard. But the best part is the over 14 hours of battery life in our testing. Go, go, go! MacBook Air M1 512GB: was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Google) Chromecast with Google TV takes the already great Chromecast and gives it a bunch of new features that make it better than ever. In our review, we liked the device's new remote, 4K streams with HDR/Dolby Vision support, and Dolby Atmos immersive sound. Also, it's got Google TV, which means it supports over 6,500 Android TV apps. That means you get everything from HBO Max to Netflix. Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39

(Image credit: Future) Hurry! Apple Watch 6 price drop: This is a huge deal on the Apple Watch 6. Right now Walmart has it for just $299, which is $100 off the regular price. This Apple Watch Cyber Monday deal offers an ECG sensor along with a host of great fitness features, plus an always-on display that's plenty bright outside. You also get buil-tin GPS, workout tracking, a waterproof design and a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings. Apple Watch 6: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

(Image credit: Bowfliex) I'll admit that I don't do enough weight workouts as I tend to rely on cardio, but it's actually really good to mix in weigh training. And this adjustable dumbbell set is just what I need. Right now Amazon has the Bowflex SelectTech 552 for just $299, which is $250 off. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds, and they adjust in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds. I also like the durable and quiet molding around the metal plates, so you won't wake everyone up if you work out early. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell: was $549 now $299 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Walmart) It's literally the Keurig of cocktails. Yes, Keurig Drinkworks can make them for you. The pod-based machine uses real juices/ingredients to make everything from spritzers to a classic old fashioned. You get bar-quality drinks in under a minute without having to pay for a bar tender. Take your pick from multiple size pours and choose from a whole range of pod options, including Moscow Mule, Old Fashioned, Long Island Iced Tea and more. Keurig Drinkworks: was $349 now $299

(Image credit: Onn) $328 for 58-inch! Here's one of the most aggressive Cyber Monday TV deals live now, and I expect it to sell out quickly. Right now Walmart has this 58-inch Roku TV for just $328. Onn is Walmart's own brand, and you get a 4K picture, 60Hz refresh rate, 3 HDMI ports and easy access to all of the most popular streaming services, including Amazon, Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV and more. We usually don't see big screens this cheap so I'd hurry. Onn 58" 4K Roku TV: now $328 @Walmart

(Image credit: Dell) Over $350 off now! Our deals editor Louis Ramirez just tipped me off to this killer Dell XPS 13 deal. Right now Dell has the XPS 13 Touch laptop for just $666, which is $380 off. You get Windows 11 and all the specs you need to run it smoothly, including an 11th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. And the 13.3-inch full HD InfinityEdge display looks stunning while offering touch input. Grab this one before it's gone. Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1,049 now $666 @ Dell

(Image credit: Amazon Blink) Protect your home and save big at the same time with this Cyber Monday deal. The Blink Outdoor camera just dropped to $59 on Amazon, so you'll save 40% right now. This camera is weather resistant and captures full HD footage you can view from your phone or Echo Show. You'll get motion alerts on your phone, and you can speak to visitors thanks to two-way audio support. Blink Outdoor camera: was $99 now $59

(Image credit: Keurig) Just $39 Keurig! Need that one perfect cup of coffee in the morning? Pop in that Keurig K-Pod, press the button for your preferred cup size (6, 8 or 10 oz.) on the K-Compact coffee maker, and wait less than a minute for that steaming hot caffeinated goodness to fill your cup. Another cup? Another K-Pod! But you won't need to fill your water tank for a while, since it holds 36 oz. Head out of the house, and the K-Compact shuts itself off after 2 hours to save energy. Keurig K-Compact single-serve coffee maker: was $67 now $39 @ Walmart

(Image credit: Future) Act fast! Right now Best Buy has the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $379, which is the most affordable price yet for the new model. And you can take your pick of two colors: Midnight and Blue. You get a 20% larger display than the Apple Watch 6 along with a more durable design. And there's lots of advanced health features on board, including ECG and blood oxygen reading. It's a cinch to track all types of workouts as well as your sleep. Go! Go! Go! Apple Watch 7: was $399 now $379 @ Best Buy

(Image credit: Ring) If you want better protection for your home along with peace of mind, this Cyber Monday deal is the one to get Right now Amazon has the new Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus for just $139, so you'll get $40 off. This clever combo device combines 1080p full HD video recording with motion-activated LED floodlights. It also packs a 105dB security siren and two-way talk capability. The built-in color night vision really comes in handy, and you'll get motion activated alerts right on your phone. Ring Floodlight Cam: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

(Image credit: TCL) $299 4K TV! TV prices crash all the time for Cyber Monday but this sale is pretty sweet. Right now Best Buy has a 50-inch TCL 4-Series Google TV for just $299, which is $150 off. This smart set uses Google TV software for accessing your favorite streaming services and TV apps, and you can use your voice to search for things to watch by leveraging Google assistance. This 4K TV also has Chromecast functionality built in for streaming content from your phone and 3 HDMI ports. TCL 50-inch 4-Series Google TV: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

(Image credit: HP ) Here's my favorite Cyber Monday laptop deal so far. Right now HP is selling the HP Envy 13t for just $579, which is pretty amazing for this strong MacBook Air alternative. It normally costs $899. This configuration of the Envy 13t has a 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU running Windows 11 along with 8GB and 256GB of storage. And it has a 13-inch full HD display with micro edges so you can focus on your content. Add in a fingerprint winner and more than 11 hours of battery life and you have a winner. HP Envy 13t: was $899 now $579 @ HP