LG Direct View LED takes on Samsung's The Wall with 325-inch micro-LED

Not content to let Samsung have all the fun with wall-sized displays, LG has debuted its own 325-inch monster, the Direct View LED (DVLED) Extreme Home Cinema. With a room-spanning size and LG's own take on LED-as-pixel display technology, the new DVLED Extreme Home Theater looks mighty familiar, matching Samsung's The Wall right down to the exorbitant price.

But LG's new super-large home theater isn't just for the super-rich. And it won't be the ultra-thin sort of displays that LG OLED is known for. The largest 325-inch 8K model weighs in at a crushing 2,222 pounds, packing 33 million LEDs and measuring 23.6 feet wide by 13.3 feet tall. With a range of screen sizes and resolution options, the DVLED displays will also be sold in a number of pre-built sizes that don't carry the same premium prices.

The DVLED is available in several resolution options (full HD, 4K and 8K), and sizes ranging from a modest 81 inches to 215 inches for full HD, 163 to 325 inches for 4K resolution, and a single 8K model at 325 inches. They also offer several aspect ratios, from the standard 16:9 to super-wide 32:9 "Ultra Stretch" formats that double the width to that of two 2K or 4K displays side-by-side for a dual-screen effect.

(Image credit: LG)

Like Samsung's The Wall, the new LG DVLED models use micro-LED technology to serve as individual pixels, allowing the displays to offer OLED-like contrast and black levels, pixel-perfect lighting control and ultra-bright, vibrant color that doesn't suffer from common problems like burn-in or limited viewing angles. (Check out our article Micro-LED vs. OLED TV: Which TV tech will win? )

Included with LG's luxury-class super TV is an ATA-certified flight case for storing and transporting the ultra large TV (which appears to be modular in design), a separate box that controls the custom panel configuration and offers webOS smart TV functionality, and a premium support and warranty package that includes a 5 year ExtendedCare Warranty, a 3 year TotalCare Health Check and a 3 year subscription to ConnectedCare.

Just this benefits package is estimated by LG to be worth $30,000, so if they're throwing that in for free, you're right to assume it's not something mere mortals can afford. The largest 325-inch 8K model sells for – this is not a joke – $1.7 million.

It's worth remembering that these sorts of displays are basically commercial signage that is repackaged and sold as ultra-premium home theater equipment, so things aren't exactly as straightforward as you'd get on one of the best 85-inch TVs. Since the DVLED sets don't work like a standard TV, on-location training will be provided by an LG certified field engineer.