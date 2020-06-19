Last-minute Father's Day 2020 gifts: These will arrive on time

Father's Day is just a few hours away and if you're looking for last-minute Father's Day gifts — you've come to the right place. We're rounding up the best last-minute Father's Day gifts that can still arrive in time for dad's big day.
If you're a Prime member, it may be possible to purchase something today and pick it up Sunday morning. However, this may vary based on your location and the item you choose. However, if you don't want to risk a late gift — a gift card never fails to arrive on time.
Amazon devices: from $26 @ Amazon
Amazon has over 30 of its devices on sale for Father's Day. Gifts range from the Echo Wall Clock ($26.99) to the Fire TV Stick ($29.99). It's worth noting that many of these gifts may not arrive in time for Father's Day — even if you're a Prime member. However, in certain cities you may be eligible for 2-day or next-day pickup at Amazon locker. View Deal
Amazon Gift Card: from $1 @ Amazon
Not sure what dad wants? An Amazon gift card will let him choose the perfect gift — whether it's a new pair of headphones or a pair of dumbbells. Gift cards can be purchased in any amount from $1 to $2,000 and they never expire. View Deal
Disney Plus Gift Card: 1-year for $69 @ Disney
Keep dad entertained throughout the entire year with a 12-month subscription to Disney Plus. He'll have access to content from Disney, Pixar, National Geographic, and more. View Deal
Kindle Unlimited: 2 months for free @ Amazon
Through June 30, Amazon is offering 2 months of its Kindle Unlimited service for free. That's $19 off and a cheap last-minute Father's Day gift that won't cost you a thing. Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over 1 million titles, magazines, audiobooks, and more. View Deal
Sling Gift Card: from $30 @ Sling TV
Help dad cut the cord once and for all with a Sling TV gift card. They're available in $30, $60, $90, or $120 denominations, which is enough to cover his bill for up to 4 months. View Deal
Apple Store gift card bundle: $100 @ Best Buy
Get a gift card for dad and yourself. For a limited time, when you buy a $100 App Store & iTunes gift card (digital), you'll also get a free $10 Best Buy gift card (digital) and 4 free months of Apple Music (new subscribers only). Last minute Father's Day gifts don't get better than this. View Deal
Zappos gift card: from $10 @ Zappos
From t-shirts to running shoes, a Zappos gift card will let dad pick out the apparel he likes. Gift cards are delivered immediately and can be purchased between $10 to $1,000. View Deal
Wine.com gift card: from $25 @ Wine.com
Forget cologne. Give dad a boozy gift with a Wine.com gift card. They can be used to purchase anything from wines to whiskeys. They ca be purchased in increments from $25 to $500. View Deal
PlayStation Plus 1-year: $59 @ Amazon
For the dad who's a PS4 fan, this PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription will let him play multiplayer PS4 games online. Plus, he'll get free PS4 games every month and access to exclusive sales and discounts. View Deal
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): was $44 now $24 @ Newegg
If dad is part of team Xbox, this Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal will get him three months of access to a ton of Xbox One and PC games for just $24.99, which is $20 under its normal price. View Deal
Backcountry eGift card: from $25 @ Backcountry
For dads who love the outdoors, a Backcountry eGift card will let you shop backpacks, hiking gear, shoes, and much more. Gift cards are available from $25 to $500. Just keep in in that Backcountry says the e-mail arrives within 24 hours of purchase. View Deal
Best Buy gift card: from $15 @ Best Buy
Whether he's looking for a new tablet or a new PS4 game, a Best Buy gift card is perfect for the dad who loves tech. Gifts cards are available from $15 to $500. View Deal