Killer Deal: Take $300 off Bose's Alexa compatible soundbar

Bose manufactures some of the industry's best soundbars — and the most expensive. Fortunately, Amazon is slashing the price of one of Bose's premium soundbars.

Amazon currently has the Bose SoundTouch 300 on sale for $399. Normally $699, that's $300 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this soundbar. It's one of the best soundbar deals available right now.

The Bose SoundTouch 300 brings out the best in movies, TV shows, and music. Its premium glass top and perforated metal grille design looks great in any living room.

The Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar works with Alexa and supports Dolby Digital and DTS sound. It lets you play music directly from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth or you can use the SoundTouch app to stream music from Spotify and Deezer.

The soundbar has one HDMI input and one HDMI output, which you connect to your TV to use HDMI ARC as the sound source. If your TV doesn't support HDMI ARC, you can use the optical digital audio input. You can also connect wirelessly through Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth.

At $300 off, the SoundTouch 300 soundbar might be worth the splurge if you want a theater-like audio experience at home.