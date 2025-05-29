No way! Amazon just knocked $200 off this Sony soundbar so you can get Dolby Atmos for less

There's no better time to give yourself the gift of improved home audio. Dolby Atmos surround sound puts you right in the middle of the action of "Mission Impossible." That's what the great quality sound can do for your entertainment setup and this soundbar pushes out serious performance in that category.

Right now, you can get the Sony HT-2000 soundbar for $298 at Amazon. That's a 40% slashing on one of the sleekest and most compact sound systems to feature Dolby Atmos, netting you enhanced surround sound at a bargain price.

Sony HT-S2000: was $499 now $298 at Amazon The Sony HT-S2000 soundbar features five speakers and a built-in subwoofer that, together, create immersive soundscapes. Explosions are loud while dialogues are crystal clear, and the soundbar is fantastic for both movies and music. This 3.1 channel soundbar has Dolby Atmos support, and two listening modes (Night and Voice).

Soundbars don't often come cheap. Excellent soundbars that leverage the power of Dolby Atmos definitely don't come cheap, but this compact Sony model is your ticket to concert-level sound and movie-theater-level immersion without the hefty price gouging.

Sony knows a thing or two about audio. Case in point is its over-ear headgear, which often crop up among the best headphones. That's no different when it comes to its speakers, and the HT-2000 is one serious hit even with its compact size.

In our review of this Sony soundbar, we raved about its low profile design and standout soundscape. Beyond its inclusion among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, it featured strong bass that gives music and movies an extra oomph where it counts.

One thing to take notice of is dialogue. All too often you'll see soundbars and speakers make a big point of pushing out louder sounds or more immersive experiences, but skimp on keeping dialogue clearer or more enhances. Not the HT-2000. Small as it might be, it still packs a wallop and keeps spoken word crisp.

And it's super easy to setup, too. Just like a PS5, the HT-2000 is a simple plug and play soundbar that nets you that heightened home audio performance without the hassle of hours of fine-tuning. You simply plug into a compatible eARC port and you're good to go!

With the NBA Finals and NHL postseason in full sway, this is your lucky chance to get that broadened home audio at the best possible price. And, even better, it won't take up your entire entertainment setup given its compact design. What's not to love?