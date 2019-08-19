Killer Deal: Amazon Echo Plus 2nd Gen Now $40 Off

Amazon is giving smart home builders a lot to be grateful for this week. For a limited time, you can get one of the best smart home devices around for an all-time low price.

Currently, Amazon has the Echo Plus 2nd Gen on sale for $109.99. That's $40 off it's regular $149.99 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this smart speaker. Best Buy also has the Echo Plus 2nd Gen on sale for the same price.

This is one of the best smart home deals we've seen this month.

Amazon Echo Plus 2nd Gen: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

Boasting a new fabric design, enhanced audio, and a convenient built-in hub, the Echo Plus is one of the best smart speakers out there. Now $40 off, it's a great complement to any home or dorm room.





View Deal

The Amazon Echo Plus 2nd Gen smart speaker features a built-in Zigbee hub, Dolby 360 degree audio, and Alexa built in.

Amazon also offers the Echo Plus 2nd Gen w/ Sengled Smart Bulb for $109.99. This bundle saves you $50 off the price of buying each item separately. Orders for this bundle deal will ship on August 23.

In our Echo Plus 2nd Gen review, we were impressed by its great audio, friendly design, and easy set up. Although it has limited smart-home features, we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating for its great audio quality.

By comparison to the first-gen Echo Plus, the new Echo Plus is a major upgrade with its enhanced sound and fabric cover. Its cylindrical design is also shorter and wider than the previous gen plus.

The revamped design makes it an attractive addition to any living room or kitchen decor.

In real-world testing, it took than 2 minutes to set up the Echo Plus. It's one of the easiest smart devices to get up and running. And since the Echo Plus comes with its own built-in hub and Alexa voice assistant, it eliminates the need for a third party hub. It makes it easy to add and control all other smart home devices across various brands.

With Alexa, you can use voice command with the Echo Plus to get weather and traffic updates, call an Uber, order a pizza, and play music of course.

In terms of audio, the second gen Echo Plus is much louder than its predecessor. We played Michael Jackson's, "Thriller" on a wooden table and could feel the bassline vibrating.

Simply put, if you want an Alexa speaker with the best sound or you're a smart home beginner, the Echo Plus is a solid choice.

Amazon didn't offer an expiration date for this deal, so we suggest you grab this smart speaker for below retail while you still can.