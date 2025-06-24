This Bluetooth speaker is so powerful it shook my floorboards — and now it’s $40 off in early Prime Day deal

I'm tracking some of the best early Prime Day deals in the lead-up to the big event. I've reviewed loads of Bluetooth speakers and I know all the speakers worth your money, so I'm scouring the web for the speaker discounts you need to know about.

The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus is a boombox speaker, which means it's got one job: be as loud as humanly possible. And boy oh boy, does the Boom 2 Plus perform that one job excellently well. The Boom 2 Plus had me wondering if I should apologize to my neighbors.

It's true that the best wireless speakers come in many shapes and sizes, but if you want an unapologetic beast of a speaker, you'll need a boombox. Seeing as this epic Soundcore boombox is a huge $40 off right now, I'd run to Amazon to grab it.

Most boombox speakers double up as party speakers, and the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus is no different. The Boom 2 Plus has LED lights on either side, which are programmable in the Soundcore app. My favorite was the rainbow color scheme, but there are loads of other options, too.

If you want a speaker for an outdoor party, the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus would be one of my top picks. While it doesn't have any waterproofing, it's a far sight lighter than alternatives.

At just 8.4 pounds, the Boom 2 Plus is much more portable than the Tribit StormBox Blast 2 (a shocking 19.2 pounds!). The Boom 2 Plus has an 800 foot range, too, so you can stray from the speaker and it won't stop the party.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There are so many things to love about this speaker, including the 140W woofers, the bright LED light, and the portable design — it's even got a shoulder strap. If I was having an outdoor party, this is the first speaker I'd go to. Especially at just $200.