Killer Beats Solo 3 deal: Save $170 before Black Friday

If you're on the prowl for Beats Black Friday deals, Best Buy has a sale you won't want to miss.

Currently, you can get the Beats Solo3 (Gloss Black) for $129.99 at Best Buy. That's $170 off and one of the best cheap headphone deals of the season. This deal also includes a free 3-month subscription to Apple Music, so you can stream your favorite songs across multiple devices. (Amazon has the same Solo3 Headphones on sale for the same price sans the Apple Music bonus.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299.99 now $129.99

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. Get these stylish, bass-heavy 'phones for $170 off, which is their lowest price yet. View Deal

The Beats by Dre Solo3 wireless headphones feature great sound and up to 40-hours of battery life. They're an affordable alternative to the $349 Beats Studio3.

Powered by Apple's W1 chip, the Solo3 offer quick and easy Bluetooth pairing with Apple gadgets. It's a great companion to the iPhone 11 or MacBook Pro 16-inch.

The Solo3 is a solid pick if you prioritize booming sound and reliable battery life. And at this stellar price, it's an even better value.

