Killer Apple Watch 3 deal — just $159 at Walmart right now

The first day of spring is finally upon us and if you're looking for a new running companion, we've found one of the best Apple Watch deals of the year.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS/38mm) on sale for $159. That's $40 off and the lowest price we've seen for this model all year.

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $159 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. Normally on sale for $169, it's now $10 cheaper than last week and $40 cheaper than the Apple Store's price.View Deal

Even if you're not big on workouts, the Apple Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches around. It's also super affordable when compared to Apple's other smartwatches. You get a water-resistant design that's swim-proof and built-in GPS to keep track of your pace and distance when you run.

In our Apple Watch 3 review, we really liked the watch's fitness tracking features, its design, and its speedy performance. Yes, it's now showing its age, but it still remains an excellent smartwatch for anyone who doesn't want to invest too much in a great smartwatch.

If you want a newer model, the Apple Watch 6 ($349 at Amazon, $50 off) sports an always-on display, Apple's latest S6 processor, and blood oxygen (SpO2) sensors. In our Apple Watch Series 6 review, the watch got a near-perfect rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its bright display, versatility, and impressive software.