James Bond movies are coming to Prime Video — but only in one region

Bond, James Bond is making a splashy entrance to the world of streaming. All 25 James Bond movies are arriving on Prime Video, for a limited time, starting April 15. This marks the first time that the entire canon will be available online at the same time in the same place. There's just one Moonraker-shaped catch: it's only going to be on Prime Video in the UK.

The streaming coup comes just weeks after Amazon closed its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, which was announced last year. "The storied, nearly century-old studio — with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards — will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers," Amazon said in a statement.

MGM is the home to several big franchises and valuable IP, including Bond, Rocky, Tomb Raider, Legally Blonde and RoboCop. But Bond is clearly a top priority for Amazon, which has already greenlit a competition series call 007’s Road to a Million inspired by the globe-trotting agent. A James Bond Prime Video series, though, could help Amazon in the streaming wars and keep a decent ranking on our best streaming services list.

Previously, watching the James Bond movies in order involved some spy-level maneuvering between different streaming services and digital retailers. Now, fans can get their 007 fix with an Amazon Prime subscription — at least, if they are in the U.K. Tom's Guide has reached out to Prime Video to find out if the Bond movies will also become available in the U.S. and other regions.

If the films don't arrive in other territories, we imagine this could be a case where people use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to stream them remotely.

What titles are in Prime Video's James Bond collection?

Prime Video will host the 25 canonical James Bond films made by Eon Productions. Eon, founded by producers Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman, own the rights to all of Ian Fleming's Bond novels.

There are two non-canonical films that weren't produced by Eon: the 1967 version of Casino Royale and 1983's Never Say Never Again.

In the canonical films, the suave spy was played by six actors: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. However, Craig has hung up his hat and bets are being placed on who will play the next James Bond.

Here are the Bond movies that will streaming on Prime Video, in release order and with the lead actors noted:

Dr. No (1962) - Sean Connery From Russia with Love (1963) - Sean Connery Goldfinger (1964) - Sean Connery Thunderball (1965) - Sean Connery You Only Live Twice (1967) - Sean Connery On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) - George Lazenby Diamonds Are Forever (1971) - Sean Connery Live and Let Die (1973) - Roger Moore The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) - Roger Moore The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) - Roger Moore Moonraker (1979) - Roger Moore For Your Eyes Only (1981) - Roger Moore Octopussy (1983) - Roger Moore A View to a Kill (1985) - Roger Moore The Living Daylights (1987) - Timothy Dalton Licence to Kill (1989) - Timothy Dalton GoldenEye (1995) - Pierce Brosnan Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) - Pierce Brosnan The World Is Not Enough (1999) - Pierce Brosnan Die Another Day (2002) - Pierce Brosnan Casino Royale (2006) - Daniel Craig Quantum of Solace (2008) - Daniel Craig Skyfall (2012) - Daniel Craig Spectre (2015) - Daniel Craig No Time to Die (2021) - Daniel Craig

